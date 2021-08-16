Batman Fans Campaigning For Ben Affleck’s Solo Movie Again
Ever since Ben Affleck ended his self-imposed retirement as Batman to suit up for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots and lend support to Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen in The Flash, the internet has been awash with rumors as to what the future could potentially hold for the DCEU’s canonical Caped Crusader.
During that time we’ve heard tales of multiple movies and TV shows based on all sorts of comic book storylines that would see Affleck make a full-time return to the fold and continue his record-breaking live-action tenure as the Dark Knight. Of course, absolutely none of the speculative projects have come anywhere close to being confirmed as of yet, but there’s no harm in wishful thinking.
Yesterday marked the actor’s 49th birthday, and while Snyder celebrated by posting a never-before-seen image of an early costume test from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, fans decided to go one better and pepper their well wishes with the latest chapter in their campaign to will his solo movie into existence, as you can see below.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Those DCEU fans certainly love launching an online movement or two, with David Ayer speechless at the calls for his cut of Suicide Squad garnering over 400,000 retweets. Affleck hasn’t commented on his future as Batman beyond The Flash, but that hasn’t stopped a myriad of conflicting reports making the rounds that he’s either going to live or die by the end of the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, which admittedly means the rumors have a 50/50 shot at being right on the money. The people would love to see it happen, but you’d have to imagine the ball remains firmly in Affleck’s court.
Source: ComicBook.com