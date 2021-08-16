Batman Fans Campaigning For Ben Affleck’s Solo Movie Again

Ever since Ben Affleck ended his self-imposed retirement as Batman to suit up for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots and lend support to Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen in The Flash, the internet has been awash with rumors as to what the future could potentially hold for the DCEU’s canonical Caped Crusader.

During that time we’ve heard tales of multiple movies and TV shows based on all sorts of comic book storylines that would see Affleck make a full-time return to the fold and continue his record-breaking live-action tenure as the Dark Knight. Of course, absolutely none of the speculative projects have come anywhere close to being confirmed as of yet, but there’s no harm in wishful thinking.

Yesterday marked the actor’s 49th birthday, and while Snyder celebrated by posting a never-before-seen image of an early costume test from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, fans decided to go one better and pepper their well wishes with the latest chapter in their campaign to will his solo movie into existence, as you can see below.

We live in a society where the best batman doesn't have a solo movie.#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/yRxetgpt5O — nkt (@khilnikk) August 15, 2021

Because the best Batman ever made deserves his own trilogy. It’s time to #MakeTheBatfleckMovie 🦇 pic.twitter.com/G6nK3jCVYQ — Oʟʟɪᴇ 🇫🇷⚒ Tᴇʀʀᴇ﹣Uɴ #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Ollie_EarthOne) August 15, 2021

We truly do live in a Knightmare where there's no Batfleck solo.#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/sBUUoWF5BR — Sardar (@EvilKnightSupes) August 15, 2021

45k so far for #MakeTheBatfleckMovie and 10k for @BenAffleck !!!! Let’s go!! Get it to 50k!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pu2Mzo4lSc — The Batfleck Movie #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (@BatfleckMovie) August 15, 2021

the Batfleck movie sounds too good it's a big miss opportunity not to make it. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/yhHs0cuIRO — …and the Bag's in the River (@mcmosqki) August 15, 2021

Ben – Batman

JK Simmons – Gordon

Joe – Deathstroke

Irons – Alfred

Leto – Joker



ITS ALL THERE. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/0kkqFJHoPD — T (@UsUnitedJustice) August 15, 2021

I want to see more Batman and Joker#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/yLdjZm0wWz — Valdeir Menezes #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@ValdeirMenezes4) August 15, 2021

“Batman is all of us… he is our rage at injustice…”#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/fGzVhAHxGd — Kaden Chevatewa (@KadenChevatewa) August 15, 2021

#MakeTheBatfleckMovie so I can see him fight Deathsroke pic.twitter.com/sIs0Q3S9ks — AKKI 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️🧟🧛🏼 (@AkkiZac) August 15, 2021

HIM VS DEATHSTROKE MOVIE BEFORE I DIE PLEASE #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/k8CKWQr26u — Batfleckforever #SNYDERCUT2021 (@suloverock1) August 15, 2021

This needs to happen in live action

Batman vs Deathstroke #MakeTheBatfleckMovie #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/p3JsWorSuP — Lucas Ironside (@Lucasironside21) August 7, 2021

#MakeTheBatfleckMovie

He has a script ready. And a great villain too. pic.twitter.com/XSPteQjRAA — Sardar (@EvilKnightSupes) August 15, 2021

Those DCEU fans certainly love launching an online movement or two, with David Ayer speechless at the calls for his cut of Suicide Squad garnering over 400,000 retweets. Affleck hasn’t commented on his future as Batman beyond The Flash, but that hasn’t stopped a myriad of conflicting reports making the rounds that he’s either going to live or die by the end of the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, which admittedly means the rumors have a 50/50 shot at being right on the money. The people would love to see it happen, but you’d have to imagine the ball remains firmly in Affleck’s court.