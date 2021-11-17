Fans campaign to stop ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ being delayed in this country
The art of avoiding spoilers has become close to impossible in the age of social media, so anyone wanting to go into Spider-Man: No Way Home completely cold is as well deactivating their Twitter account as soon as possible.
Fans in the United Kingdom are already planning to get revenge on their Stateside counterparts when No Way Home arrives two days earlier, having been bombarded by sensitive information pertaining to Venom: Let There Be Carnage after Tom Hardy’s symbiotic sequel landed on domestic screens two weeks in front of British cinemas.
In all of the hype, people are now sparing a thought for the poor folks of the Philippines, who won’t lay eyes on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal epic until January 8, with #DontDelayNoWayHomePH one of the top trending topics around the world.
Unless you have a genuine Twitter addiction, in which case you should probably seek help, it isn’t all that difficult to stay away from the website if you’re desperately trying to avoid finding out whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
News travels fast, though, and you can bet your house on the fact that should Sony and Marvel keep the secret until release day, people are going to share it for all the world to see from the second they turn up on screen.