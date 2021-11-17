Fans campaign to stop ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ being delayed in this country

The art of avoiding spoilers has become close to impossible in the age of social media, so anyone wanting to go into Spider-Man: No Way Home completely cold is as well deactivating their Twitter account as soon as possible.

Fans in the United Kingdom are already planning to get revenge on their Stateside counterparts when No Way Home arrives two days earlier, having been bombarded by sensitive information pertaining to Venom: Let There Be Carnage after Tom Hardy’s symbiotic sequel landed on domestic screens two weeks in front of British cinemas.

In all of the hype, people are now sparing a thought for the poor folks of the Philippines, who won’t lay eyes on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal epic until January 8, with #DontDelayNoWayHomePH one of the top trending topics around the world.

It hurts joining the HYPE knowing Philippines release is Jan 8. #DontDelayNoWayHomePH https://t.co/wnWQfFF6zf — 男子 (@PaoloRosal) November 17, 2021

Columbia Pictures Philippines: Release Spiderman No Way Home in PH Cinemas, On December 17. #DontDelayNoWayHomePH – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/C9l61ZV6Pr via @ChangePilipinas — Arataki Itto's baby (@HandsomelyJovan) November 17, 2021

Why can't they just release NWH like how they did with the last star-wars film. We're all sooo hyped and it's just a bummer knowing we'll be the last to see it on the big screen. #Spiderman#NoWayHome#SpiderManNoWayHome#DontDelayNoWayHomePH — miley (@radzliam) November 17, 2021

Please #DontDelayNoWayHomePH @ColumbiaPicPH please consider a limited screening instead on or before Dec 17 😭🙏 — mikaela (taylor's version) (@mikaeeeeeeeela) November 17, 2021

Unless you have a genuine Twitter addiction, in which case you should probably seek help, it isn’t all that difficult to stay away from the website if you’re desperately trying to avoid finding out whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

News travels fast, though, and you can bet your house on the fact that should Sony and Marvel keep the secret until release day, people are going to share it for all the world to see from the second they turn up on screen.