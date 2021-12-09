Fans can’t get ogre ‘Shrek’ making Twitter’s top 10 movie trend list
The internet again praises the apparent timelessness of the Dreamworks animated film Shrek. This time, it’s for the somewhat surprising news that the Michael Myers-helmed family comedy made it into the top ten of Twitter’s movie trends of the year 20 years after its initial release.
The trending data came from Twitter’s own blog that included all top trending topics in various categories for the entire year. Zack Snyder’s Justice League takes the number one spot, with Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune also making appearances, and superhero movies largely rounding out the rest of the list. You can view the entire list right here.
The news that Shrek still showed out for a top 10 list in 2021, even if it is at the number nine spot, understandably blew people’s minds.
With the character getting a renewed life in various memes over the decades, it’s no wonder the ogre still has such “power” over the cultural consciousness, as one user pointed out.
One user was so taken aback at the statistic, they outright denied the claim as authentic, despite the information coming straight from Twitter itself.
Many users had to admit the onion-lover is the master of his own swamp!
That Shrek is the GOAT — greatest of all time — transcends any one language.
Another user pointed to this bit of data as perhaps foreshadowing the franchise’s triumphant return.
Some found Shrek‘s inclusion a welcome oasis in the ocean of superhero movies that dominated the list.
Would you pay to see a 5th Shrek film or remake?