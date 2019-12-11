For a movie that so heavily featured time travel and alternate histories, Avengers: Endgame largely avoided any enormous plotholes. Sure, there was a bit of debate as to whether Steve Rogers went on to spend his later years in our MCU or not, but that now seems to have been cleared up. Fans have recently brought up something else though that they’re calling a plot hole, and it’s definitely worth looking into.

In the final battle against Thanos, Captain America bravely faces down the raging Titan. During the fight, he takes several huge blows from a mean looking double-edged sword, which proves so powerful it slices apart his shield. Given that the Vibranium shield is supposed to be practically indestructible, this is a big moment, proving the might of the foe that the Avengers need to take down. But given that the shield was destroyed, how can it pop up all shiny and new in the film’s closing scenes when he hands it to Falcon?

It’s a good question, but personally, I don’t know if this is a plot hole more than a failure of imagination from whoever’s coming up with these theories. Steve Rogers had been popping between timelines returning the Infinity Stones to their rightful homes, giving him any number of opportunities to grab a fresh shield from somewhere. In addition, he’d spent a couple decades living in the past, so he could have gotten Howard Stark or even Wakanda to create a new one for him. After all, the one we see is slightly different from the original.

In any case, with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier set to show us the power struggle over the Captain America mantle, as well as being rumored to feature some of Rogers’ life post-Avengers: Endgame, I’m betting this so-called plot hole will get plugged soon enough.