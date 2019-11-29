Avengers: Endgame Writers Left Cap’s Fate A Mystery On Purpose

As you would expect from a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster that went on to become the biggest movie in history, Avengers: Endgame has generated plenty of debate and discussion over the last few months. Whether it be the reveal of deleted scenes or abandoned story threads, even now that the conclusion of the Infinity Saga is available on home video and Disney Plus it seems that fans still can’t stop talking about it.

One of the major talking points was the ending of the movie, with Captain America traveling back in time to finally get his dance with Peggy Carter. Not only did it give a character generally regarded as the heart and soul of the MCU the happy conclusion he deserved, but it also opened up a huge amount of alternate realities and possibilities as to how Steve Rogers would decide to spend the next 70 years without either having to defend the world from evil or remain frozen in a block of ice.

In a recent interview, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely admitted that Cap’s fate was purposefully designed to be ambiguous, in order to let the fans decide among themselves the best way for the star-spangled superhero to spend his time after hanging up the shield, as well as ensuring a way to keep the conversation going about Endgame long after the movie left theaters.

“Those are unsatisfied questions. Those are intrigued questions. I’m delighted at people still chewing over this thing. You know, if it’s ‘That’s stupid and I don’t like it and I’m talking about it because it was dumb’, that’s one thing. But if it’s, ‘I honestly don’t know, and it’s kind of cool to think about’, that’s great.”

There are countless theories about what happened to Steve Rogers, ranging from the straightforward assumption that he and Peggy had a family to the more outlandish, including speculation that he became Mr. Rogers. With the writers of Avengers: Endgame coming clean and admitting that they intentionally left it open to interpretation though, it turns out that there really is no right answer.