The Batman star Robert Pattinson seems to be having a difficult time adjusting to quarantine and self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just about a week ago, the Twilight Saga alum made headlines when Stephenie Meyer announced that she’s working on another sequel centering around the character of Edward Cullen. Of course, we always knew that Pattinson hated his time portraying the vampire, but who would’ve thought that the news could drive him over the edge?

In a recent interview with GQ, the actor revealed that he’s “barely doing anything” these days and now, some fans have picked up several other weird instances throughout the interview, all seemingly indicating that the new Caped Crusader isn’t doing well in isolation. It’s not just the fact that he’s ignoring his trainer’s advice to keep in shape that makes us concerned. No, it’s some of the stranger things that the actor has been up to during this period of quarantine.

“I eat out of cans and stuff. I’ll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can,” he revealed.

Apparently, he also had a business idea last year about pasta, but served in a way that’d allow you to hold it in your hands, explaining:

“What if pasta really had the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizzas?” He asked, bemused. “I was trying to figure out how to capitalize in this area of the market, and I was trying to think: How do you make a pasta which you can hold in your hand?”

How would one do that, you ask? Well, as he explains, you obviously have to “microwave the pasta” first.

As you can imagine, fans are now really concerned about Pattinson’s well-being in isolation. Though being among one of the more eccentric actors in Hollywood, it’s hardly surprising to hear that he isn’t adjusting to quarantine measures, especially since we know that the current pandemic tends to leave that negative impact on people, regardless of whether they’ve contracted the disease or not.

Still, folks on social media are worried and below, you can find but a sample of what they’re saying:

robert pattinson is literally an insane person pic.twitter.com/m3TZdWf6bc — ken (@mulhlndrve) May 12, 2020

is robert pattinson ok pic.twitter.com/srT5Xevn64 — rose 🦇 (@roselyddon) May 12, 2020

Robert Pattinson making breakfast pic.twitter.com/2qjd1Ysrw9 — Cassidy Olsen (@olsencassidy) May 12, 2020

i cant explain why the image of a blurry pixelated unshaven robert pattinson confused about how to work technology is so funny to me pic.twitter.com/yQ4dQNwjYB — dajour (@uncvtgem) May 12, 2020

I just read part of Robert Pattinson’s GQ interview to my mom and brother and they literally didn’t believe me when I told them it was real. — Jamie Hawley (@onlynarrative) May 14, 2020

new life goal is to direct a Robert Pattinson biopic but it's just based around him trying to make pasta during his already mythic GQ interview — Bailey (@loverboymedia) May 14, 2020

Anyway, will someone please let Robert Pattinson know that fast Italian and handheld pasta is already a thing? No cornflakes required. #robertpattinson #GQ #fazolis #fastitalian pic.twitter.com/cnDnQ1HNvW — Fazoli's (@Fazolis) May 14, 2020

what everyone is ignoring about that robert pattinson interview is that he has “explode a microwave just to fuck with GQ” money — “bad max” (@maxtothemax) May 14, 2020

Let’s just hope that the Dark Knight, set to appear in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, manages to retain his sanity by the time this outbreak dies down and the studio gets back to working on the film soon.