Robert Pattinson Says He’s Barely Doing Anything In Lockdown To Prepare For The Batman

You’d think that being in lockdown in London might give Robert Pattinson plenty of time to work on his superhero bod for The Batman, but the way he’s preparing for the movie may come as a shock.

Although many actors with upcoming action roles to tackle when the social distancing measures are eased are probably hammering the home workouts, the Twilight star revealed to GQ that he’s “just barely doing anything” while isolating with his girlfriend in an apartment provided for them by Warner Bros.

Apparently, Pattinson’s personal trainer is eager for him to pump some iron and has provided him with exercise equipment, but the actor feels that Hollywood stars constantly working out is a driving force behind the body image problems many young people find themselves battling these days.

“You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean – he wasn’t exactly ripped… the one time they told me to take my shirt off [working on Twilight], I think they told me to put it back on again.”

Pattinson may not be hitting the weights hard at the moment, but he is readying himself for the cape and cowl from a dietary perspective. Warner has him on a strict meal plan, and that’s probably just as well considering he’ll be portraying a Bruce Wayne in his prime next year when The Batman hits screens.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the Dark Knight’s next cinematic outing was originally slated for release in June 2021 until the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Warner has since pushed its release back to October, which will at least give Pattinson a few extra months to work on his physique. Or, failing that, gives the special effects team the chance to add some CGI muscles during post-production.