Amber Heard Accused Of Staging Black Lives Matter Protest Photo

Simply saying ‘Amber Heard‘ online is like poking a hornet’s nest. The Aquaman star’s messy divorce from Johnny Depp has resulted in shocking allegations and counter-accusations. Right now, the water is so muddied that I’m waiting for a judge to decide what’s what. This confusion hasn’t prevented people taking sides though, with Depp supporters despising Heard and vice versa.

Now, the Heard haters have turned their eye to her Instagram post in support of Black Lives Matter. Recently, she shared the following picture along with the caption:

“Standing in solidarity with those intent on changing a terribly flawed and broken system and for those who are demanding justice in support of countless black and brown lives lost to it. I stand with all who are participating in this historic moment.”

Pretty straightforward stuff, right? Well, the image has been widely criticized on social media, with people pointing out that there’s no evidence she’s actually at a protest, that she’s posing with a cop and that the cop may even be one of her friends dressed up.

Now, there’s no actual proof that it was staged (the pictures comparing the cop to one of her friends aren’t at all convincing), but it’s still a pretty odd photo. After all, why on earth would you frame this so it’s you staring at something off-camera with a cop in the background rather than actually with the protesters?

Beyond this, many are wondering whether Amber Heard will reprise the role of Mera in Aquaman 2. There’ve been no firm indications that she’s getting the boot, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning. We’ve heard that she’s now “uninsurable,” seen fan art of other actors in the role and there’s also a popular petition to get her fired. However, in the absence of anything official from Warner Bros., I assume she’s still part of the cast. For now, at least.