Johnny Depp May Have Lied About Amber Heard Severing His Finger

In a shocking new twist in the ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard, evidence has surfaced that seems to indicate that Depp may have lied about a very important detail of the case he’s been building.

The actor had previously stated in court documents that Heard had severed his finger by throwing a large glass bottle of Vodka at him during one of their many scuffles. New texts with his doctor, however, seem to tell a jarringly different story.

In an exchange via text on March 7th, 2015, Depp told his doctor:

I cut the top of my middle finger off… What should I do!?? Except, of course, go to a hospital…. I’m so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her… F**K THE WORLD!!! JD.

But only 12 days later, he texted the following:

Thank you for everything. I have chopped off my left middle finger as a reminder that I should never cut my finger off again!! I love you, brother. Johnny.

It’s yet to be seen if this potential slip-up will hurt Depp’s case, and despite this hiccup, he still walked away with a substantial win in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife recently when Fairfax, VA County Chief Judge Bruce White denied Heard’s request for a dismissal.

Regardless, the exhausting battle between the two ex-lovers has been going on since their 2017 divorce, and though Heard has alleged that Depp was the perpetrator in most of their domestic disputes, evidence has consistently built up proving quite the opposite. Court documents state the actress defecated on Depp’s bed and punched him repeatedly, while an account from Depp’s estate manager, Tara Roberts, alleged that Heard physically abused him at their Bahamas home while his children were there. The Aquaman star, meanwhile, continuously states that the situations were misrepresented.

Try as she might, Amber Heard hasn’t had the best luck in fighting off the growing support from Johnny Depp’s fanbase. Petitions to replace her in Aquaman 2 and end her role as a spokesperson for cosmetics company L’Oreal have gained significant support in recent weeks. As of yet, however, none of the allegations of her abusive tendencies have been enough to convince Warner Bros. or L’Oreal to take action against her.