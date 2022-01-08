Fans debate the off-screen MCU moment they most want to see

In 27 movies and a whole bunch of TV shows Marvel Studios has taken us all over the galaxy, to the past and future, and into multiple alternative dimensions. And yet even after all that there are some key moments in the MCU‘s history we’re yet to see in live-action. Some of these are cataclysmic historic events mentioned in passing, some are character meetings taking place off-screen, and some are huge moments from Marvel comics.

Fans have been busy debating on Reddit which off-screen MCU moment they most want to see and there have been some very interesting responses.

Most up-voted is Thanos retrieving the Power Stone from Xandar. We spent quite a bit of time on this planet in Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Xandarian military would have put up quite a fight against his forces. It’s theorized that this event will be a key moment in Nova’s origins, so we may yet see the planet’s ravaging played out on the big screen.

Next up are a few about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. A biggie would be seeing him getting bitten by the spider and his first few days dealing with his powers. Homecoming smartly skipped over this as we’d already seen his origins twice in Maguire and Garfield’s movies, but nonetheless, I’d still like to see how it all went down. Other than that fans want to see the conversation between him and Aunt May when she learns his secret identity, and how Peter restarted his life after being snapped.

Another fun offscreen adventure would be Steve Rogers returning the Infinity Stones after Endgame, which could be particularly difficult when it comes to reuniting the Aether with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. And, of course, beyond that is Rogers’ mysterious new life after Endgame, though I suspect that won’t stay secret for long.

If there are any unseen MCU moments you’d want to check out let us know in the comments. In the meantime let’s hope Kevin Feige dots those Is and crosses those Ts over the next few years.