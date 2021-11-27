Fans debate which secondary MCU characters deserve their own movie

Thanks to the advent of Disney Plus, Marvel Studios now has a huge amount of creative leeway to build TV shows around characters that would otherwise never have gotten the chance to headline their own solo projects, and the fans are here for it.

As harsh as it may sound, even with the cinematic universe’s global popularity and guaranteed box office dollars, it’s hard to imagine the likes of Echo, Agatha: House of Harkness, the rumored Werewolf by Night, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ironheart, Ms. Marvel and even Hawkeye existing as standalone feature films. Sure, the studio has been known to take risks before, but a six-hour series presents a lot more time to introduce and establish unfamiliar faces.

A debate has now broken out over on Reddit after valb0 asked which MCU characters deserve their own standalone movie, and as you can imagine, there’s plenty of opinions being thrown around. One of the most popular candidates is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings villain Wenwu, which is understandable when more Tony Leung is never a bad thing.

A 1970s-set prequel following Hank Pym’s Ant-Man during the Cold War is also fascinating to think about, while the notion of Doctor Strange‘s Wong going on a wholesome trip around the world righting multiversal wrongs should definitely be taken under consideration, and it just goes to show how many storytelling options the MCU has at its disposal.