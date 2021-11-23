Jeremy Renner explains why ‘Hawkeye’ works better as a TV series

Kevin Feige admitted that he was nervous about telling Jeremy Renner that plans for a Hawkeye solo movie had been abandoned, but given that we’re less than 24 hours away from Clint Barton’s very own Disney Plus show arriving on streaming, it’s all worked out pretty well in the end.

As things stand, the expert archer is the only one of the Phase One Avengers that hasn’t been the star of their own standalone blockbuster, even if it was Edward Norton who headlined The Incredible Hulk and not Mark Ruffalo. Luckily, the Mouse House’s in-house platform has finally given Renner the chance to avoid remaining in such unwanted company.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor explained why Hawkeye as an episodic effort was a much better option than a two-hour feature, and it’s all about the extra time providing more of an opportunity to dive into what makes Clint tick.

“I was really excited about the idea of, on Disney Plus, doing like a long-form storytelling version of it. I think it’s a more accessible way to learn about a character, even for myself, because he was part of a giant universe. How do you get into the real backstory and the understanding the character a bit more? Long-form of storytelling in a series is a better accessible way, I think. It’s great so we could do a six-hour movie instead of like a two-hour movie.”

Even though we’ve been familiar with the character for ten years, the most information we’ve ever gotten about Clint outside of his world-saving membership of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes came seven years ago in Avengers: Age of Ultron when we met his family. That’s all about to change in a major way, though, with Hawkeye set to paint the MCU veteran in an entirely new light.