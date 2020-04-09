The Internet Is Debating What Jim Carrey’s Three Best Movies Are

With the continuing Coronavirus pandemic placing social restrictions on millions of people around the world, social media has proven to be an invaluable tool in allowing folks to stay connected to each other. This has led to many movie-related debates finding themselves trending online, ranging from trying to figure out which entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be declared the worst, to deciding whether Optimus Prime or Captain America was the more inspirational leader.

The subject of the latest discourse is the filmography of Jim Carrey, with Twitter users going back-and-forth in an attempt to declare which three entries from the rubber-faced funnyman’s back catalogue come out on top. However, the choice is limited to just eight movies, which means some heavy hitters and fan favorites don’t even make the initial cut.

You can check out some of the reactions below to see which three people are siding with, out of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb and Dumber, The Cable Guy, Liar Liar, The Truman Show, Man on the Moon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

While the choices maintain a decent balance between the actor’s broader comedy vehicles and his critically-acclaimed dramatic work, The Mask does seem to be a fairly notable absentee, given that it remains one of the definitive movies of his entire career, as well as one of the most beloved among fans.

The comic book adaptation was also released in 1994 alongside both Ace Ventura and Dumb and Dumber, with that trifecta of box office hits solidifying Jim Carrey‘s standing as one of the biggest movie stars in the business. His star may have faded in recent years, and his output is no longer anywhere near as prolific, but the eight films under consideration nonetheless serve as a reminder of the 58 year-old’s range as a performer.