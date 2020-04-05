The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has left millions of people around the world essentially confined to their homes has left an awful lot of folks with more time on their hands than they’ve ever been used to. After the movie industry was forced into a virtual shutdown as theaters across the planet locked their doors, some studios were kind enough to accelerate the release of their latest films to home video, in an effort to appease those fans left devastated by the months-long delays faced by nearly every high-profile effort on the calendar.

Social media has also turned out to be a great way for people to connect and share their opinions about movies, no matter how random the subject matter. The users who went online to debate which installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could categorically be labeled as the worst are likely the same ones who were left broken-hearted by the whole of Phase Four being delayed, while Netflix’s docu-series Tiger King turned into a global phenomenon overnight.

The latest online debate looks to be a much more wholesome one, as fans try and decide whether Optimus Prime or Captain America gave better inspirational speeches. While neither are a patch on Bill Pullman’s President Whitmore from Independence Day, both characters are nonetheless iconic leaders of teams that anchored multi-billion dollar franchises, and you can check out some of the opinions below.

Prime had me ready to slap box my Pontiac just in case it was a sleeper cell. — Redd Herring (@ReddHerring_) April 4, 2020

watch this clip and let me know after pic.twitter.com/NoV0qIDiBh — Sanji kun (@Free_StephWeezy) April 5, 2020

"Autobots… transform & roll out" pic.twitter.com/cvuKwzAlX6 — J e f f 💥 A w e s o m e (@oklatexahomas) April 4, 2020

Prime gonna have you ready to die for the cause and be proud to do it. — Malcolm Xcellent (@J_Nova_Kane) April 4, 2020

optimus prime would have me carrying my Xbox around protecting it like the AllSpark https://t.co/HMXuGE7HAu — chris cardwell (@ChrisCardwell6) April 5, 2020

Anyone that says that "optimus prime doesnt give better speeches than Captain America" SHOW THEM THIS! THIS IS A 10/10 Goosebumps EVERYTIME pic.twitter.com/U92wiDJi9u — ItsChadBTW (@CheddaXD) April 5, 2020

Optimus Prime's speech had me ready to beat up my Toyota. Steve Rodgers self righteous speech about freedom had me siding with Thanos. https://t.co/hWN0YdqJkq — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 5, 2020

Bruh, Optimus Prime had me ready to be a car.. A FRIGGIN CAR!! https://t.co/pH8WYSqBvZ — LONE LION 🦁🥀 (@juudahjgtm) April 5, 2020

Seems like an appropriate time to bring back this epic Optimus Prime moment pic.twitter.com/XkpVS5KvxS — Manzoor Ahmed Khan (@Manzoor007Khan) April 5, 2020

An Optimus Prime speech followed by a Linkin Park song? Vibes are unmatched. https://t.co/1MtBrzWtMz — daddywise (@Sonaleeey) April 5, 2020

Optimus prime had me doing push-ups in the movie theatre. https://t.co/WfyTn7UKED — Tre (@Tre_williams3) April 5, 2020

I love Cap, I really do. But Optimus Prime could convince anyone that they're capable of anything. I also just really, -really- love Transformers. https://t.co/t4qdagrJIA — CaptainSlayer (@CaptainSlayer) April 5, 2020

Optimus Prime "did you forget who i am"?… pic.twitter.com/L2Wf4Yj7mp — Taskmaster (@justlvngmybstlf) April 5, 2020

“My name is Optimus Prime, and I send this message. Though we did not choose to be of Earth, it would seem that we are here to stay. If you approach this planet with hostile intent, know this: We will defend ourselves. We will defend humanity. We will defend…our home.”Nuff said pic.twitter.com/xdO4z6BVeB — Yo B (@aspec_b) April 5, 2020

It certainly looks as though Optimus Prime has the edge over the recently-retired Steve Rogers, even though the latter was the point man for the Avengers for nearly a decade. Of course, the Transformers movies never found much love from critics, but it still seems as though the fans would be ready and willing to rally behind Peter Cullen’s instantly-recognizable orders at a moment’s notice.