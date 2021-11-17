Fans Debating Whether ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ or ‘The Batman’ Had the Best 2nd Trailer

The rivalry between Marvel and DC fans continues to heat up as each respective live-action shared universe puts out more and more film and television content. Of course, you’re not obliged to pick a side, but a cursory glance at social media on any given day will instantly let you know that many people think otherwise.

Such is the intensity of the debate, the second full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is already trending in conjunction with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which also debuted a brand new promo recently at the DC FanDome virtual event, one that left fans in awe of what looks to be a mesmerizing reboot for the Dark Knight.

As you can see from the reactions below, the second trailer for the respective Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Films blockbusters have social media furrowing its brow, stroking its chin and trying to debate which one did it best.

The Batman 🤝 No Way Home



Having The Best Trailers pic.twitter.com/YSDNoZ3bZc — Callum (@CallumHP8) November 17, 2021

The Batman Trailer > Spider Man No way Home Trailer 2 — Mistah J (@MistahJosie) November 17, 2021

There hasn’t been this much hype of a trailer ever than there has been for No Way Home and The Batman this year lol. — The Battinson (@BattinsonMarvel) November 17, 2021

the no way home trailer is gonna get more views than the batman within like 12 hours as well pic.twitter.com/K8oJVFooR6 — arch (@vicavypart2) November 17, 2021

The Batman Promo Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

No Way Home trailer was gas but definitely wasn’t better than The Batman let’s be real lmao — J☆ (7-3) (@rellfacts) November 17, 2021

The Batman movie had a better second trailer and will be better than NO WAY HOME — KING TAISEAN (@KTaisean) November 17, 2021

considering a lot of people thought 2nd batman trailer was one of the best trailers of all time… I'd say 'it's not even close' is pretty stupid take lol, Spiderman should've been way better, since it had way more fanservice to work with, but I dont think it quite did it — Zed (@zed_cull) November 17, 2021

The Batman trailer was visually stunning, action packed, raw, intriguing, brilliantly filmed/edited, gritty, beautiful, emotional, dark, adrenaline pumping, and wild.



The Spider-Man trailer was filled with nostalgia, laughs, fun and villains. Very MCU. Good. But..



The Batman. — The Battinson (@BattinsonMarvel) November 17, 2021

spiderman easily but respectfully — Gabe (@notg4be) November 17, 2021

Obviously, the two movies couldn’t be more different from one another; Spider-Man: No Way Home is a trilogy-capper incorporating three franchises split across decades, while The Batman is a grounded, gritty and hard-hitting debut for Robert Pattinson under the cape and cowl. Not that the Twitterverse gives a flying f*ck, though, when there’s Marvel vs. DC flames to stoke.