Fans Debating Whether ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ or ‘The Batman’ Had the Best 2nd Trailer
The rivalry between Marvel and DC fans continues to heat up as each respective live-action shared universe puts out more and more film and television content. Of course, you’re not obliged to pick a side, but a cursory glance at social media on any given day will instantly let you know that many people think otherwise.
Such is the intensity of the debate, the second full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is already trending in conjunction with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which also debuted a brand new promo recently at the DC FanDome virtual event, one that left fans in awe of what looks to be a mesmerizing reboot for the Dark Knight.
As you can see from the reactions below, the second trailer for the respective Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Films blockbusters have social media furrowing its brow, stroking its chin and trying to debate which one did it best.
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Obviously, the two movies couldn’t be more different from one another; Spider-Man: No Way Home is a trilogy-capper incorporating three franchises split across decades, while The Batman is a grounded, gritty and hard-hitting debut for Robert Pattinson under the cape and cowl. Not that the Twitterverse gives a flying f*ck, though, when there’s Marvel vs. DC flames to stoke.