Fans face into the unknown and ponder the question of ‘What If… the MCU Was Rebooted?’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for 14 years and counting, and there are absolutely no signs whatsoever that the comic book franchise is even beginning to run out of steam. Thanks to the Disney Plus era, there’s more content on the way than ever before, but can Kevin Feige keep it up in perpetuity?

We’ve already seen 28 live-action movies and a sextet of streaming exclusives, with plenty more to come before the end of 2022 alone as fans eagerly await Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, possibly Michael Giacchino’s Halloween one-off, and definitely James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Just the other day, fans got exactly when they wanted when it was revealed a Daredevil continuation is in the works, with upwards of 30 film and television projects additionally in various stages of development behind the scenes. However, can the MCU really continue on this path forever, or will the day come when one of the saga’s most iconic heroes and/or properties is rebooted?

That’s exactly the debate that’s been happening on Reddit, with users pondering whether or not the MCU is on a linear path, or if it’s a prism of endless possibility, where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities, creating alternate worlds from the ones you know.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































Click to zoom

The introduction and relentless expansion of the multiverse has left the door ever-so-slightly open should Feige and his team want to head down that route, although the most likely scenario is that we’re talking decades before the question is even raised internally, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t interesting to think about.