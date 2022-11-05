Fans get carried away after Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan have lunch with WB and DC bosses

James Gunn has already revealed exactly how he and new DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran are planning to resolve any potential boardroom disputes, but what would happen if two of Hollywood’s most powerful filmmakers were to be involved?

That’s the hypothetical question fans have been getting a little too carried away with, after reports emerged of an all-star meeting being held recently that saw Steven Spielberg sit down for a spot of lunch with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. There was clearly more room at the table, though, because not only did Christopher Nolan come over to say hello, but Safran then turned up to complete the quartet.

Naturally, given Zaslav’s recent comments on focusing primarily on WB’s biggest franchises, coupled with Spielberg’s status as one of the all-time greats, Nolan’s history with superhero stories through the Dark Knight trilogy and his executive producer credits on Zack Snyder’s DCEU output, as well as Safran’s own history with the franchise and current gig, the wheels of hopeful speculation didn’t take long to start turning.

Spielberg Superman movie would dominate https://t.co/i3zVBByVrO — JJ (@WildeePatrol) November 4, 2022

I never dared to dream of Spielberg's Superman but I'd be first in line. https://t.co/SdAKwXQLEN — Sal / ComicPop (@SalSaysWhat) November 4, 2022

if spielberg does superman im going to be hyped wanted this for 20 years https://t.co/9OtdGadUh2 — Mick minas glazer's out (@MOVIESTVMAD) November 4, 2022

A Steven Spielberg directed Superman movie starring Henry Cavill would probably be the greatest superhero movie of all time https://t.co/NAKXm5PDwX — Hunter Bishop is Ucey (@TheHunterBishop) November 4, 2022

While I don't think Nolan gets the Superman movie- or any DC movie for now, I think it's important to note that ties are being forged back with WB and Nolan.



Spielberg on the other hand… that's interesting. https://t.co/BLyNWK3b7p — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) November 4, 2022

Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, David Zaslav and Peter Safran had lunch together.



Holy Shit!!!! This is massive 👀🔥 — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 of North (@Itssan17) November 5, 2022

Here’s the breakdown:

Zaslav and Spielberg planned this meet for just the two of them. Safran and Nolan joined them. I don’t see Spielberg directing any WB movies- besides DC. So my theory is that this is what this meeting was about. Zaslav asking if he’s interested in Superman. pic.twitter.com/DuL3Fs9ySx — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) November 4, 2022

Nolan literally have the biggest DC trilogy of all time. You really think Nolan and Spielberg ain’t a massive W? Shut this cultish behaviour up ffs — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 of North (@Itssan17) November 5, 2022

Sure enough, the wishful thinkers ended up daydreaming of Spielberg tackling the Man of Steel sequel we’re all expecting after Henry Cavill was welcomed back into the fold, while Nolan’s history with the company is more than self-explanatory. The latter did recently leave WB after more than 20 years, it should be noted, but there’s no harm in letting the people manifest an A-list team that would set the world ablaze were they to circle the new and improved DCU.