Fans get carried away after Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan have lunch with WB and DC bosses
James Gunn has already revealed exactly how he and new DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran are planning to resolve any potential boardroom disputes, but what would happen if two of Hollywood’s most powerful filmmakers were to be involved?
That’s the hypothetical question fans have been getting a little too carried away with, after reports emerged of an all-star meeting being held recently that saw Steven Spielberg sit down for a spot of lunch with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. There was clearly more room at the table, though, because not only did Christopher Nolan come over to say hello, but Safran then turned up to complete the quartet.
Naturally, given Zaslav’s recent comments on focusing primarily on WB’s biggest franchises, coupled with Spielberg’s status as one of the all-time greats, Nolan’s history with superhero stories through the Dark Knight trilogy and his executive producer credits on Zack Snyder’s DCEU output, as well as Safran’s own history with the franchise and current gig, the wheels of hopeful speculation didn’t take long to start turning.
Sure enough, the wishful thinkers ended up daydreaming of Spielberg tackling the Man of Steel sequel we’re all expecting after Henry Cavill was welcomed back into the fold, while Nolan’s history with the company is more than self-explanatory. The latter did recently leave WB after more than 20 years, it should be noted, but there’s no harm in letting the people manifest an A-list team that would set the world ablaze were they to circle the new and improved DCU.