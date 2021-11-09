Fans Get Hyped For Wonder Woman 3 After Rogue Squadron Delay

A few days ago we heard a rumor that Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars: Rogue Squadron would be getting hit with a delay, which was confirmed yesterday. While no specific reasons were given other than the standard ‘scheduling conflicts’, it almost instantly saw DCEU sequel Wonder Woman 3 trending online.

It’s been a minute since we heard anything official regarding Jenkins’ sojourn into a galaxy far, far away, but it was only recently that the filmmaker confirmed Gal Gadot’s third solo outing as Diana Prince was moving forward, with the star gushing just the other day that she’s excited to be sharing the screen with her friend and predecessor Lynda Carter.

As you can see from the reactions below, fans are fully expecting Jenkins to make the most of Rogue Squadron‘s delay by jumping straight back into the DC sandbox to make Wonder Woman 3 her next movie.

omg I'd love it if we get Dune part 2 and Wonder Woman 3 in 2023 😍 https://t.co/PkehZZmIZn — Car'a'carn (@NargleInAFez) November 9, 2021

Looks like Wonder Woman 3 is back on the table for 2023 👀 https://t.co/BHsXd8ULZf — Dune Patrol (@reneiscursed) November 8, 2021

Almost definitely because of Wonder Woman 3. Shame tbh I was more excited for this than WW. https://t.co/LVMIgCWZif — Josh | Flux Spoilers (@twelfthbats) November 8, 2021

oh wonder woman 3 is def coming sooner than we expect https://t.co/tQdYrPACiU — fucca (@dianaprinec) November 8, 2021

wonder woman 3 in 2023 LESSGOOO pic.twitter.com/z2uDu02yBg — jeremy. (@jeremylovesyall) November 8, 2021

I hope Patty Jenkins absolutely includes more of the Greek mythology characters in Wonder Woman 3 because this has to happen definitely for sure , and bring back Kristen as a more menacing and evil Cheetah , not that joke we saw in WW84 pic.twitter.com/s4KOx5J1qJ — JoeDCfanatic saw Eternals (@JoeDC2021) November 8, 2021

WONDER WOMAN 3 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/1ucUb780EE — ZR (@ZakReckless) November 8, 2021

Wonder Woman 3 was fast-tracked into active development days after 1984 came to theaters and HBO Max in December of last year, but the plan was always for Rogue Squadron to shoot first before Jenkins returned to Themiscyra. Now that’s changed, it’s not unreasonable to expect the superhero threequel to gain some serious momentum behind the scenes.