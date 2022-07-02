Fans get their hopes up after Dwayne Johnson teases Superman cameo in ‘Black Adam’

Ever since Black Adam finally escaped from almost 15 years in development hell to make it into production, rumors have abounded that a cameo from Henry Cavill’s Superman was on the cards.

On one hand, it makes complete sense when the two are familiar with each other on a personal level, while Cavill’s manager Dany Garcia also happens to be Johnson’s ex-wife and business partner. The involvement of Seven Bucks gives the leading man and producer a huge amount of creative input on the upcoming DCEU blockbuster, but could Kal-El really show up?

We’ve heard on at least a dozen separate occasions that the franchise’s long-absent Kryptonian would make a secret appearance, but as of yet it hasn’t come close to being confirmed. However, Johnson recently responded to fans on Twitter, and many are interpreting his words as a signal that we might just be seeing the two all-powerful superheroes going face-to-face.

From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now.

I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go.

I hear you & I always got you 👊🏾😉#BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022

Obviously, that’s far from a guarantee, but that doesn’t mean Cavill couldn’t hypothetically be involved in the inevitable Black Adam sequels. Even though he hasn’t suited up for half a decade since JossWhedon’s Justice League reshoots wrapped in the summer of 2017, The Witcher star hasn’t given up on Superman, and neither have his army of supporters.

If it doesn’t come to pass in Black Adam, then the focus will turn to the second chapter in Johnson’s planned multi-film series, because it’s not like The Rock to drop such a blatant hint without having at least a semi-concrete plan in place for where things could potentially be heading next.