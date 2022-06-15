Fans hail the OG of Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ look: Freddie Prinze Jr. in ‘Scooby Doo,’ 20 years ago
As perhaps proof that a collective unconscious does exist, many people online independently came to the conclusion that Ryan Gosling’s look as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie looks more like a dollar store Freddie Prinze Jr. from Scooby Doo.
That was one Twitter user’s assessment, saying Gosling simply looked like Prinze Jr’s Fred “in a different Fortnite skin.”
Indeed, Gosling is apparently standing on the shoulders of the giants who came before, specifically Prinze Jr.
Adding insult to injury, one fan’s assessment was that Prinze Jr. made a better Ken than Gosling.
Another Twitter user remarked that Gosling looks like what get when you buy “Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred off Wish.”
A meme from The Breakfast Club was the only thing that could sum up one fan’s thoughts.
It’s only appropriate that we would get the reveal of Gosling’s Ken in June, as this month marks the 20th anniversary of the Scooby Doo film, funnily enough.
The writer of that film, James Gunn, also celebrated the milestone on Twitter earlier this month.
Gunn said that when he got the news Scooby Doo was represented the biggest June opening ever for Warner Bros., his “life changed in one moment.”
“I’m incredibly grateful for that & everything since,” the Guardians of the Galaxy director wrote.
Barbie is expected to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.