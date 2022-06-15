As perhaps proof that a collective unconscious does exist, many people online independently came to the conclusion that Ryan Gosling’s look as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie looks more like a dollar store Freddie Prinze Jr. from Scooby Doo.

That was one Twitter user’s assessment, saying Gosling simply looked like Prinze Jr’s Fred “in a different Fortnite skin.”

This is just Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred in a different Fortnite skin https://t.co/Uzm86kMQFF — 🎵 Resident Remixer: Kyiel Reese (@Kyiel_Reese) June 15, 2022

Indeed, Gosling is apparently standing on the shoulders of the giants who came before, specifically Prinze Jr.

Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run pic.twitter.com/QZXzaXWx9h — Michael (earth 838 variant) (@bashful_michael) June 15, 2022

Adding insult to injury, one fan’s assessment was that Prinze Jr. made a better Ken than Gosling.

Freddie Prinze Jr. looked more like Ken in Scooby Doo than he does 😭 https://t.co/akOYL1Q7Zc pic.twitter.com/Bwwy9jBmLd — 𝒦. (@silknymphe) June 15, 2022

Another Twitter user remarked that Gosling looks like what get when you buy “Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred off Wish.”

When you order Freddie Prinze Jr as Fred off Wish pic.twitter.com/eZ9HJdJm0g — Jake 👽🌵 (@JakeCP) June 15, 2022

A meme from The Breakfast Club was the only thing that could sum up one fan’s thoughts.

It’s only appropriate that we would get the reveal of Gosling’s Ken in June, as this month marks the 20th anniversary of the Scooby Doo film, funnily enough.

in honor of it being 20 years since 'Scooby Doo' premiered, here's a thread with all the adult jokes you might have missed: pic.twitter.com/8x0BUlQM96 — pop culture (@notgwendalupe) June 14, 2022

The writer of that film, James Gunn, also celebrated the milestone on Twitter earlier this month.

Gunn said that when he got the news Scooby Doo was represented the biggest June opening ever for Warner Bros., his “life changed in one moment.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for that & everything since,” the Guardians of the Galaxy director wrote.

#ScoobyDoo was released 20 ago today. Saturday I got a call from the head of Warner Bros at 5:30 am, telling me we were going to have the biggest June opening ever. My life changed in one moment; I'm incredibly grateful for that & everything since. pic.twitter.com/Ydrk0f7tnj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 8, 2022

Barbie is expected to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.