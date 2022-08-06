Fans have choice words after ‘Ant-Man 3’ MODOK design leaks
While there was a lot of good news that came out of Marvel’s Comic-Con presentation, one of the biggest disappointments was the reveal of MODOK in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Although the trailer shown at the event was not formally released, word reached the web that the bulbous-headed bad guy had been given a robotic redesign for the MCU, something which incensed fans no end.
Now, folks are getting infuriated over the big change all over again after a piece of fan art, inspired by the MODOK design featured in the Quantumania SDCC trailer, went viral. While this isn’t an official piece of concept art or a leaked image from the film itself, the artwork offers our best look at the MCU’s MODOK to date — but people aren’t loving it.
Our expectations for you were low but…
Marvel’s Avengers is still wining the battle of the MODOKs.
That conversation is over.
You know it.
It’s important to remember, though, that according to one widespread rumor, MODOK will be revealed to be a familiar character in the movie, so there is a reason for his misleading look.
Yes, the thinking is that Corey Stoll is returning for the first time since Ant-Man, with Darren Cross unveiled to have transformed into MODOK himself.
We hope this is the actual dialogue.
Sorry, Marvel, but the award for best live-action MODOK still goes to George Lopez in the cinematic masterpiece that is The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D.
Even with the Corey Stoll twist rumors, which somewhat contextualize the redesign, MODOK’s new look is not winning over many fans, then. All people wanted from the MCU version of the villain was a giant head attached to some baby-sized arms and legs. Is that too much to ask for, Marvel?
As the first entry in Phase Five, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shrinks onto screens on Feb. 17, 2023.