Fans have choice words after ‘Ant-Man 3’ MODOK design leaks

While there was a lot of good news that came out of Marvel’s Comic-Con presentation, one of the biggest disappointments was the reveal of MODOK in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Although the trailer shown at the event was not formally released, word reached the web that the bulbous-headed bad guy had been given a robotic redesign for the MCU, something which incensed fans no end.

Now, folks are getting infuriated over the big change all over again after a piece of fan art, inspired by the MODOK design featured in the Quantumania SDCC trailer, went viral. While this isn’t an official piece of concept art or a leaked image from the film itself, the artwork offers our best look at the MCU’s MODOK to date — but people aren’t loving it.

MODOK’s look for Ant-Man 3 created by a fan based on the actual design. I don’t love it but when the mask comes off and we see a big human face I know it will be meme worthy😅 pic.twitter.com/Dy4wI2qvHZ — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) August 6, 2022

Our expectations for you were low but…

When I heard they were doing modok I expected a shit design but holy shit pic.twitter.com/KR8R7w7RlF — 🌊 ɴᴇᴠᴇʀᴍɪɴᴅ 🌊 (@NirvanaM1nd) August 6, 2022

Marvel’s Avengers is still wining the battle of the MODOKs.

Both of them clear MCU Modok easily pic.twitter.com/dTMat6jrt9 — Giancarlo Osborn (@ZeroYear97) August 6, 2022

That conversation is over.

If they make MODOK fully robotic I never wanna hear this "the MCU respects the goofiness of the comics" take again bc they've very much not been doing that lately — Kit (@tutschmut) August 6, 2022

You know it.

I just know that some goofy Marvel producer said: "cmoon guys Modok looks silly in the comics, we have to make him look cool" pic.twitter.com/4JyVAU3hk5 — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) August 6, 2022

It’s important to remember, though, that according to one widespread rumor, MODOK will be revealed to be a familiar character in the movie, so there is a reason for his misleading look.

lmaoooo, this shit looks kinda goofy but there’s a whole reason for the mask cause it’s meant to hide who modok actually is for most of the movie #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/VNOJxWf0LU — Baron Agatha “He Who Remains” Belova (@historyofthemcu) August 6, 2022

Yes, the thinking is that Corey Stoll is returning for the first time since Ant-Man, with Darren Cross unveiled to have transformed into MODOK himself.

So I’m assuming Darren Cross got left with a big head and a small body after Scott Lang messed with his suit’s functions and sent him to the Quantum Realm



Which is how he becomes the MCU’s MODOK in Quantamania pic.twitter.com/TNUzvLHGr2 — CAPTAIN_117 (@captain_117) August 5, 2022

We hope this is the actual dialogue.

There's prob gonna be a scene where Scott gets captured by MODOK and he asks him who he is



MODOK then takes off the face plate, revealing the large goofy ahh face of Darren Cross



He'll probably say something like, "YOU did this to me, Scott Lang! So now you must pay, GRAHHH!!!" https://t.co/lkf1LE6DF9 pic.twitter.com/50M5EXSw9y — Pｪssmaker Vol. 3 (@Massive_Peace) August 6, 2022

Sorry, Marvel, but the award for best live-action MODOK still goes to George Lopez in the cinematic masterpiece that is The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D.

MODOK absolutely can be done in live action and anyone who says otherwise is a fool. https://t.co/8J3T1Ee9kq pic.twitter.com/pOEBe7EqjP — Caroniver (@WilliamPrice413) August 6, 2022

Even with the Corey Stoll twist rumors, which somewhat contextualize the redesign, MODOK’s new look is not winning over many fans, then. All people wanted from the MCU version of the villain was a giant head attached to some baby-sized arms and legs. Is that too much to ask for, Marvel?

As the first entry in Phase Five, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shrinks onto screens on Feb. 17, 2023.