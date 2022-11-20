Fans incredulous at rumors of Marvel chasing big names for all-powerful ‘Thunderbolts’ villain
Henry Cavill was quick to debunk the rumors that he was being lined up to make a surprise Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Hyperion in season 2 of Loki, but based on the latest scuttlebutt to sweep the internet, it sounds as though the franchise could be seeking a star just as handsome as the former Geralt of Rivia to bring the character to life in Thunderbolts.
If we follow the trail of breadcrumbs to have been left behind recently, then it makes total sense. Rumors have been running rampant that the Squadron Supreme would be pegged as the major threat forcing the MCU’s rogue band of antiheroes to team up and stop them, with Hyperion a founding member of the villainous group.
Putting two and two together, then, which is always a risky gambit in the world of online hearsay, we wouldn’t be all that surprised were the all-powerful entity brought into the mix – especially when he’s got ties to a huge number of established favorites in the comics.
Not only that, but exceedingly handsome gentlemen Ryan Gosling and Alexander Skarsgård have emerged as the prospective front-runners for the part, so we at least know that Hyperion will be retaining his signature blonde, buff, and very easy on the eye. Hypothetically, of course.
With shooting on Thunderbolts expected to begin in the spring, it shouldn’t be too long before we get confirmation on whether or not Squadron Supreme and Hyperion really are in the film, as well as the identity of the person cast as the latter. Gosling is open to an MCU gig, it should be noted, and he’d be a hell of a get for a project that’s trying to shake off the stigma of being a B-tier offering.