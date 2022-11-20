Fans incredulous at rumors of Marvel chasing big names for all-powerful ‘Thunderbolts’ villain

Henry Cavill was quick to debunk the rumors that he was being lined up to make a surprise Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Hyperion in season 2 of Loki, but based on the latest scuttlebutt to sweep the internet, it sounds as though the franchise could be seeking a star just as handsome as the former Geralt of Rivia to bring the character to life in Thunderbolts.

If we follow the trail of breadcrumbs to have been left behind recently, then it makes total sense. Rumors have been running rampant that the Squadron Supreme would be pegged as the major threat forcing the MCU’s rogue band of antiheroes to team up and stop them, with Hyperion a founding member of the villainous group.

Putting two and two together, then, which is always a risky gambit in the world of online hearsay, we wouldn’t be all that surprised were the all-powerful entity brought into the mix – especially when he’s got ties to a huge number of established favorites in the comics.

Not only that, but exceedingly handsome gentlemen Ryan Gosling and Alexander Skarsgård have emerged as the prospective front-runners for the part, so we at least know that Hyperion will be retaining his signature blonde, buff, and very easy on the eye. Hypothetically, of course.

My breaking point will be when Thunderbolts releases and MCU stans start calling Hyperion the better and more relatable Superman. https://t.co/vIeSYtsTLh — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) November 20, 2022

Gee I wonder who’ll win this fight. The squad of super soldiers with guns and Ghost OR FUCKING HYPERION pic.twitter.com/fqYbDnATrt — Thomas (@ThomasComicTalk) November 20, 2022

Can't wait to see the leaps of logic this film makes to justify that team being able to take out Hyperion https://t.co/TMHQbMu4l2 — (INSERT BLACK CHARACTER) Deserves Better (@GL2814_3) November 20, 2022

That Thunderbolt Team deadass going to be doing this to Hyperion:

💀 https://t.co/v9eOOojPNS pic.twitter.com/DXIbD9Lrjh — Tobi Kay(Dua Lipa Era) (@tobikay11) November 20, 2022

This roster of Thunderbolts doesn't stand a chance if Hyperion is really an antagonist in the movie pic.twitter.com/q4SAO77yT6 — Comicodigy (@comicodigy) November 20, 2022

I think Alexander Skasgard would be great as Hyperion. https://t.co/BdFIMDV8dn — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) November 20, 2022

Marvel Studios is casting the “conflicted and powerful” villain for ‘THUNDERBOLTS’ described as an evil Superman!



Earlier Squadron Supreme rumors point to this being Hyperion.



Ryan Gosling and Alexander Skarsgård are potentially in the running.



(via:DanielRPK | Grace Randolph) pic.twitter.com/lpwrInX43H — Marvel Focus (@TheMarvelFocus) November 20, 2022

With shooting on Thunderbolts expected to begin in the spring, it shouldn’t be too long before we get confirmation on whether or not Squadron Supreme and Hyperion really are in the film, as well as the identity of the person cast as the latter. Gosling is open to an MCU gig, it should be noted, and he’d be a hell of a get for a project that’s trying to shake off the stigma of being a B-tier offering.