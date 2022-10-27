Henry Cavill addresses rumors of an MCU defection: ‘If James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too’

During his lengthy sabbatical from the recently-rebranded DCU, Henry Cavill found himself regularly being linked with jumping ship to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Various rumors, slices of speculation, and slabs of scuttlebutt had named him in conjunction with Captain Britain, the role of Hercules that eventually went to Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein in Thor: Love and Thunder, with the most recent line of inquiry touting him as a surprise addition to season 2 of Loki as the all-powerful Hyperion.

There are literally dozens upon dozens of stars to have worked for both comic book titans in the past, and while Cavill did pour cold water on the Loki chatter during an interview with Josh Horowitz, he didn’t exactly rule out journeying across town to switch sides in the future.

“As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki. It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage…If James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too.”

Cavill’s official comeback as the Man of Steel was only cemented a couple of days ago, even if his guest appearance in the post-credits scene of Black Adam had been shouted from the rooftops for weeks prior to the release of the Dwayne Johnson vehicle.

Despite being cast all the way back in January of 2011, the 39 year-old arguably still hasn’t been given a genuine chance to cut loose and show what he can really do as Superman, something fans are hoping will be rectified under the new Warner Bros. Discovery regime.