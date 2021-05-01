Henry Cavill Reportedly In Talks To Play The MCU’s Hercules

Thor: Love and Thunder will be venturing outside of Asgard and introducing a new string of cosmic deities into official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon after Russell Crowe revealed he’d be turning up for a cameo appearance as Zeus. It’s a great bit of casting even if the role isn’t going to be a major one, and the smart money would be on Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher living up to his billing and making mincemeat of Mount Olympus’ top dog.

However, Zeus also happens to have a son that’s been a significant presence in the comic books over the decades, one who finds himself being linked to the MCU on a regular basis as well. Yes, we’ve been hearing for a long time that Hercules could be set to show up in the world’s biggest franchise with ties to the Thor mythology, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Henry Cavill is in talks for the role.

The tipster doesn’t offer much more information than that, but goes on to say that he’s reportedly discussing Captain Britain with Marvel Studios, too. Of course, this is just the latest in a very long line of potential destinations mooted for The Witcher star by Richtman since Warner Bros.’ Superman reboot was first announced, so it’s best not to take it as gospel until Cavill officially settles on his next project.

The actor’s schedule is relatively clear now that season 2 of the aforementioned Netflix series has wrapped, though, and he’s got nothing in the works as far as we can tell apart from the mystery project he was teasing a few months ago. In any case, given his continued popularity with or without the Big Blue Boy Scout, fans will be eager to see where he shows up next whether it’s as the MCU’s Hercules, Captain Britain or another role entirely.