Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Trying To Get Henry Cavill In 6 Underground 2

It’s been a couple of weeks since we’ve heard insider Daniel Richtman link Henry Cavill with a new project, so we were about due an update. The latest from the tipster is that the recently deposed Superman could end up joining Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay for Netflix’s blockbuster sequel to 6 Underground, as the Deadpool actor wants him involved, but the ball is reportedly said to be in The Witcher star’s court.

Season 2 of the streamer’s smash hit fantasy series has finally wrapped production and been penciled in for release during the fourth quarter of this year, so Cavill’s schedule has at least opened up. As for what’s next, the actor has been teasing a mystery project that he hasn’t revealed as of yet, while the Superman speculation continues to bubble away in the background.

Anyone that’s seen Mission: Impossible – Fallout knows that Henry is more than capable of making his presence felt in a big budget action sequel, so on that basis alone he’d make a solid addition to any follow-up for 6 Underground, which remains one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies ever despite boasting the sort of one-note characters and nonsensical plotting typically associated with Bay’s output.

However, we can also add this to the list of movies and TV shows that Richtman claims Cavill has been circling that already includes an alternate version of Batman, a sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E., an unnamed Disney prince outing, a mystery superhero gig, a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, miscellaneous video game adaptations, multiple Sherlock Holmes projects for Netflix, an unnamed Warner Bros. franchise and many more. As such, it’s best not to look too much into the idea of him joining 6 Underground 2 until we get some concrete details on the pic, which has yet to officially enter active development.