Henry Cavill Teases A Top Secret New Project

Henry Cavill has been under contract as Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Superman for over ten years at this point, but in that time he’s only managed to headline one solo movie, take second billing behind Ben Affleck’s Batman in Zack Snyder’s Dawn of Justice and have his face become the subject of much unintentional hilarity after the Justice League visual effects team did a terrible job of erasing his Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache.

One lead role, one supporting part and one glorified cameo is not equal to a decade of suiting up, but the studio have never shown much interest in a Man of Steel sequel. Rumors have made the rounds on a couple of occasions that it might be close to happening, with both Matthew Vaughn and Christopher McQuarrie reportedly pitching the studio, but there’s been no place for the Big Blue Boy Scout among the DCEU’s raft of upcoming movies and TV shows.

The actor himself has now stirred the pot after posting an image to social media that shows him leafing through a script, with Cavill even teasing as much by accompanying it with the cryptic caption of ‘Secret new project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it…?’, and you can check out the image below.

Inevitably, this will lead to a deluge of speculation about either Man of Steel 2 or a potential Superman cameo in another DCEU project like The Flash. Or, it could be related to Netflix’s upcoming prequel spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin, which could feature an appearance from Geralt of Rivia in either a flashforward or framing device, or even an Enola Holmes sequel. Cavill knows exactly what he’s doing by being so vague, but we’re more than happy to bite.