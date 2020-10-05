Henry Cavill Celebrates Enola Holmes’ Impressive Netflix Debut

As one of the most iconic fictional characters out there, we’ve seen a whole host of different Sherlocks on screen over the years. A lot of people’s minds may go to Basil Rathbone when the detective is mentioned, but he’s just one of many to have donned the deerstalker and brought the hero to life.

Be it, Orson Welles, Charlton Heston, Roger Moore, Christopher Plummer, Peter O’Toole, Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Michael Caine and more recently, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ian McKellen, Robert Downey Jr. or even Will Ferrell, tons of actors have put their own stamp on the role, and Henry Cavill is the latest to do so in Netflix’s smash hit Enola Holmes.

It would be an understatement to say that the actor’s work, and the film itself, have gone down well with subscribers. Indeed, after smashing all sorts of records, the pic is still holding onto some impressive spots on the Top 10 most-watched charts, floating in and out of first, second and third position over the last week or so. Clearly happy with the success, Cavill has now taken to Instagram to share a quick little promo that boasts some of the movie’s many achievements, and you can check it out below.

Indeed, there’s been a lot of love for Enola Holmes since its debut – as the above promo shows – and Cavill’s Sherlock is just one of many things to like about the project. It gets so much right and to no surprise, Netflix is said to already be developing both a direct sequel and possibly even a spinoff for the Man of Steel actor to headline all on his own.

Clearly, then, the future is bright for Enola Holmes and we can’t wait to see what the streaming giant brings us next from the franchise.