Fans left awestruck by Tom Cruise’s latest death-defying ‘Mission: Impossible’ stunt

The biggest selling point of the Mission: Impossible franchise isn’t the characters, or the gadgets, and it sure as hell isn’t the story. Everyone can agree that the main reason people love checking these movies out on the biggest screen possible is watching Tom Cruise put his life on the line in the name of our entertainment.

Of course, it also helps significantly that Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, and Fallout are phenomenal blockbusters in their own right, and each one can be held up as one of the last decade’s finest slices of popcorn entertainment. With the seventh and eighth chapters combining to form the two-part Dead Reckoning epic, Cruise has twice as many opportunities to risk it all.

He’s scaled the world’s tallest building, held his breath underwater for six minutes, learned to pilot a helicopter and dangled outside of it, strapped himself to a plane during takeoff, and much more, but those were mere appetizers for what’s in store next summer. Taking things to a whole new level, the actor revs up a motorcycle and heads full tilt for the edge of a cliff, where he flies off the edge and parachutes to what we can only assume is safety.

Understandably, jaws the world over were left on the floor in the aftermath of the Dead Reckoning trailer landing online earlier today.

Decided to delete my Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning tweets cuz I don't want Paramount on my ass, that being said the movie looks so fucking good and Tom Cruise driving off a literal cliff is absolutely mental and I love it — Mauricio | Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) May 21, 2022

Mission Impossible looks absolutely insane. Tom Cruise is literally riding a motorcycle of a cliff! The greatest action franchise of the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/VIsBqziPKz — Sweeny (@StarlordSweeny) May 23, 2022

Tom Cruise jumping off the cliff in the motorcycle in that trailer pic.twitter.com/6VzH1KDjov — Xanny DeVito (@trevorstweetss) May 23, 2022

you know Tom Cruise actually jumped off that cliff riding that motorcycle and actually did that jump I won’t deny it as much as I dislike this man. he can run 15 miles an hour bruh, I’m not fucking with him like that https://t.co/WmZtFuhuKt — Burnt Reynolds (@8urntReynolds) May 23, 2022

Tom Cruise Runs In First Official Image From Mission: Impossible 7 1 of 2

*Sees Tom Cruise running impossible distances and flying off a goddamn cliff on a motorcycle* https://t.co/SnjXEE6HZ2 pic.twitter.com/cyU6dWF0r5 — Conor Sheeran (@TheNJMick) May 23, 2022

Tom Cruise literally drove a motorcycle off a cliff for our entertainment. https://t.co/n9OH9Sruxl — Cool Matt (@Whomper_Dinker) May 23, 2022

I'm so glad Paramount Pictures know what the fans really want: Tom Cruise running, Tom Cruise driving, Tom Cruise jumping over barriers, Tom Cruise diving from a cliff, Tom Cruise fighting on the roof of a running train, and especially, Tom Cruise running. https://t.co/qBzxzxR69N — Roy (@TheRoyNextDoor) May 23, 2022

If you think the shot at the end is fake, then you clearly don't know nothing about Tom Cruise films. I am a filmmaker myself and I can 100% confirm that the final shot has no wires at all. That is actually Tom freaking Cruise flying off a cliff. — Liberate Africans (@TimelessFeature) May 23, 2022

The only downside is that there’s a year to go until we see Dead Reckoning, but we can see the footage again this week when Top Gun: Maverick comes to theaters at long last.