Fans mark the two-week countdown to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
If the ticket pre-sales and the madness they generated have put down a marker, then Spider-Man: No Way Home has to be regarded as the single biggest cinematic event to come along since Avengers: Endgame.
The effects of the pandemic are still being felt across the world, but it’s beginning to look like foregone conclusion that Tom Holland’s third solo outing under the spandex will become the first movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to reach a billion dollars at the box office, which it’s expected to do with relative ease.
We’re exactly two weeks away from No Way Home coming to theaters, and as you can see from the reactions below, the milestone is already being celebrated across the internet by fans who are now just that little bit closer to clapping eyes on the multiversal blockbuster.
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
With two more weeks of hype and anticipation to go, fever pitch would be a massive understatement with which to describe the fervor surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the only question left to answer is whether or not it’s capable of living up to expectations that shot through the roof long ago and now dwell comfortably in the stratosphere.