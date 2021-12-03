Fans mark the two-week countdown to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

If the ticket pre-sales and the madness they generated have put down a marker, then Spider-Man: No Way Home has to be regarded as the single biggest cinematic event to come along since Avengers: Endgame.

The effects of the pandemic are still being felt across the world, but it’s beginning to look like foregone conclusion that Tom Holland’s third solo outing under the spandex will become the first movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to reach a billion dollars at the box office, which it’s expected to do with relative ease.

We’re exactly two weeks away from No Way Home coming to theaters, and as you can see from the reactions below, the milestone is already being celebrated across the internet by fans who are now just that little bit closer to clapping eyes on the multiversal blockbuster.

cant wait for the two weeks of normalcy when i stay away from twitter to avoid spider-man no way home spoilers :))) #SpiderManNoWayHomeleak — ✌️ (@stickmesideways) December 3, 2021

Im leaving this app for two weeks until Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out! Good luck everyone and goodbye! pic.twitter.com/ttp2z13zKK — Jimmy (@Mr1derful28) December 3, 2021

Two weeks until I will be in a theatre watching spider-man no way home pic.twitter.com/SmtrGPshvi — Stormpsy (@Stormpsii) December 3, 2021

I'm really gonna see Spider-Man No Way Home in like two weeks, surreal. pic.twitter.com/Yt9nKmgb1T — 🕹🎶SEMAJ🎶🕹 (@MajimaruS) December 3, 2021

Two new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' posters land in theaters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Two weeks to go till No Way Home, gonna start off soft with my Spider-Man Watch/Gaming Marathon Sessions, and then all of the bigger stuff near the end right before the movie drops. — Santa P. Equinox ☃️🎧🌻🎶⌛💫💀𝔹𝕃𝔼𝔸ℂℍ🍓 (@PlatinumEquin0x) December 3, 2021

EXACTLY TWO WEEKS UNTIL SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME !!!!! — mira ४ 14 (@minjisblossom) December 2, 2021

seeing spider-man: no way home in two weeks ohmygod — ace ✶ (@DABlFLAMES) December 2, 2021

TWO WEEKS FROM TODAY I WILL BE SEEING SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME pic.twitter.com/qecgcLDCss — emmett | hawkeye era 🏹 (@isuperebba) December 2, 2021

With two more weeks of hype and anticipation to go, fever pitch would be a massive understatement with which to describe the fervor surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the only question left to answer is whether or not it’s capable of living up to expectations that shot through the roof long ago and now dwell comfortably in the stratosphere.