As if anticipation for the forthcoming Marvel tentpole blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t hot enough, Disney is nevertheless not holding back when it comes to their effort at promoting the new movies, both in the U.S. and around the globe.

A new promotional display in Hong Kong encapsulates that spirit of marketing to a T, as people on the internet are struggling to unglue their jaws from the floor after viewing it.

The display in question was making the rounds on Reddit Wednesday, gaining considerable popularity on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, and features a gigantic magical portal that is signature to the sorcerer playing a key role in the movie, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Apropos of the portal, Strange himself is depicted in sculpture form in the display, as well as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker decked out as Spider-Man.

The image sort of makes us wish that the multiverse-traversing plot of No Way Home might somehow rip the fictional character straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and plop them into our dimension so we can interact with the heroes for real.

The build up to the movie, which comes out later this month, has been absolutely mind-boggling, with Fandango pre-sale tickets rivaling that of Avengers: Endgame and reports coming out that some people have even been engaging in fistfights at movie theaters over tickets.

The plot of the film will see the return of past franchise villains, such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. However, we’ll just have to see whether the rumors ring true that past web-slingers Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will also be making appearances when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.