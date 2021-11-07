Fans Mourn Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Intended Opening Weekend
As if you need any more proof that hype for Spider-Man: No Way Home is through the roof and then some, fans are lamenting the fact the movie was supposed to be released this weekend, even though Marvel Cinematic Universe stablemate Eternals ended up taking the November 5 slot instead.
Tom Holland’s third solo outing was initially scheduled for July 16 of this year, before the pandemic came along, leading to the web-slinging threequel being moved to November 5 this past April. That date didn’t stay in place for long, though, with the current and final December 17 debut staked out this past summer.
As you can see from the reactions below, some fans are simply pretending that everything went to plan and they’ve finally gotten the chance to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is admirable positivity if nothing else.
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
The good news is that there’s less than six weeks to go until Spider-Man: No Way Home actually comes to theaters, where it’s about as close to a lock as you can get for breaking virtually all existing pandemic-era box office records. Of course, supporters are still growing impatient waiting for that second trailer, but it won’t be too long now.