Fans Mourn Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Intended Opening Weekend

As if you need any more proof that hype for Spider-Man: No Way Home is through the roof and then some, fans are lamenting the fact the movie was supposed to be released this weekend, even though Marvel Cinematic Universe stablemate Eternals ended up taking the November 5 slot instead.

Tom Holland’s third solo outing was initially scheduled for July 16 of this year, before the pandemic came along, leading to the web-slinging threequel being moved to November 5 this past April. That date didn’t stay in place for long, though, with the current and final December 17 debut staked out this past summer.

As you can see from the reactions below, some fans are simply pretending that everything went to plan and they’ve finally gotten the chance to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is admirable positivity if nothing else.

Man No Way Home was amazing today! https://t.co/0xWZibtRL3 — Everything Marvel News   ETERNALS ERA (@spidervenom69) November 6, 2021

Yoo spider-man 3 this Friday let's goo pic.twitter.com/K5ENkU7sKB — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) November 3, 2021

Man I loved the scene where insomniac spider-man & Lotus spider-man come out of a doctor strange portal and battle doctor octopus pic.twitter.com/OdtkJZq242 — Jesse (@JessePena108) November 6, 2021

We finally got it! This movie was amazing. If you haven't seen it already, go watch it! pic.twitter.com/Ul8CHSnypl — Zerx (@Zerxsifyyy) November 6, 2021

this is true im watching it rn pic.twitter.com/0m7XnciqSe — nix ‎⌖ (@tatoooinee) November 7, 2021

I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/2L3AwEEUM9 — Nate – TASM 2 stan (@tasm_nate) November 6, 2021

The good news is that there’s less than six weeks to go until Spider-Man: No Way Home actually comes to theaters, where it’s about as close to a lock as you can get for breaking virtually all existing pandemic-era box office records. Of course, supporters are still growing impatient waiting for that second trailer, but it won’t be too long now.