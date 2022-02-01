Fans pitting James Gunn vs. Zack Snyder in DCEU civil war

As you may have noticed, there’s a a large number of DCEU fans who still can’t seem to reconcile themselves with the fact Zack Snyder is no longer part of the franchise, as Warner Bros. forges ahead on its shared superhero universe without settling on a unified tone or vision, an approach that’s yielded mixed-to-positive results so far.

That’s not to say the filmmaker isn’t going to return to the fold eventually, something a thousand rumors have claimed will happen as soon as the Discovery merger is finalized this summer, but he’s got plenty on his plate at Netflix to keep him busy in the meantime.

Even though James Gunn publicly stated that he had no interest in assuming a larger role within the DCEU outside of his irreverent corner occupied by The Suicide Squad, The Peacemaker, and whatever he’s cooking up for his next project, certain sections of the fanbase have pitted the two against each other.

As you can see from a smattering of the reactions below, Gunn jumping in to address the #BoycottWB trend has only poured gasoline on the fire, as the fandom descends into civil war.

DC Fandom is the worst Fandom in the world rn. @JamesGunn literally saved the DC with 2 back to back projects but these plastic fans can't stop themselves from coming with these horrible takes. Zack Snyder is not coming back so move on.#Peacemaker is one of the best DC projects https://t.co/jENXgOVGqM — Junaid Badar (@Junaidbadar20) February 1, 2022

Instead of trying to pit these two against each other, why not recognize that having a cinematic universe that's able to have both Zack Snyder AND James Gunn would be god-tier?



There's room for everyone. (Minus Whedon.) — Spenny (@GreaterSpencer) February 1, 2022

Today I saw fans of Zack Snyder movies attack James Gunn for doing the Peacemaker show because they expect him to forego his hard earned life long dreams & stop working with Warner Brothers so… Zack can get more movies? I guess? Despite Snyder helping him hire ppl for the show pic.twitter.com/8jiRPJtBaO — LT, The Quixotic Clown 🧢 (@LTspeaks) February 1, 2022

I have allot of toxic Snyder people blocked and muted. Did a bunch more today after the James Gunn and Steve Agee tweet. But you’re right man. I understand some people may be sad to not see Zack’s vision play out. But it’s too much DC content coming to be upset 24/7. — Keltric Pickens (@KeltricP) February 1, 2022

A lot of people that hate Zack Snyder never want him to make another movie.



I don’t particularly like James Gunn but I’d much rather he just make more mature movies with better scripts than never work again.



I want a better tomorrow. They want unfounded revenge. 🤷‍♂️ — Son of El (@TopMorbiusFan) February 1, 2022

This is the kind of shit Zack Snyder detractors used to pull whenever he responded on Vero and they took it out of proportion



I can't be the only seeing this weird double standard.



James Gunn only clapped back on folks who were stupid enough to tag him https://t.co/JIY9EFKsNt — Niklander is going back to the Matrix (@niklander2) January 31, 2022

Tone deaf reply considering Zack Snyder and David Ayer had their movies taken from them.



I agree variety is good.



We want them to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and there is nothing wrong with that.



Cater to all your fans!



If people love Peacemaker great, I hope you get more seasons. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 s/uper©hris 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@SuperChris1982) January 31, 2022

It’s not delusional to say “I’m a huge fan of Zack Snyder/his work and want to see more of it.” Nothing problematic about that.



It’s absolutely delusional to say “It’s obvious WB should put Zack Snyder in charge of everything based on the performance of the DCEU this far.” — Len McCain (@TelepresenceLen) January 31, 2022

It’s a little ironic when Gunn and Snyder have known each other for a long time, with the former writing the script for the latter’s feature-length directorial debut Dawn of the Dead back in 2004, but comparing and contrasting two talents with such wildly different visual and stylistic sensibilities is a fairly moot point.