Fans pitting James Gunn vs. Zack Snyder in DCEU civil war
As you may have noticed, there’s a a large number of DCEU fans who still can’t seem to reconcile themselves with the fact Zack Snyder is no longer part of the franchise, as Warner Bros. forges ahead on its shared superhero universe without settling on a unified tone or vision, an approach that’s yielded mixed-to-positive results so far.
That’s not to say the filmmaker isn’t going to return to the fold eventually, something a thousand rumors have claimed will happen as soon as the Discovery merger is finalized this summer, but he’s got plenty on his plate at Netflix to keep him busy in the meantime.
Even though James Gunn publicly stated that he had no interest in assuming a larger role within the DCEU outside of his irreverent corner occupied by The Suicide Squad, The Peacemaker, and whatever he’s cooking up for his next project, certain sections of the fanbase have pitted the two against each other.
As you can see from a smattering of the reactions below, Gunn jumping in to address the #BoycottWB trend has only poured gasoline on the fire, as the fandom descends into civil war.
It’s a little ironic when Gunn and Snyder have known each other for a long time, with the former writing the script for the latter’s feature-length directorial debut Dawn of the Dead back in 2004, but comparing and contrasting two talents with such wildly different visual and stylistic sensibilities is a fairly moot point.