Marvel Fans Fire Back At Francis Ford Coppola For Bashing MCU Movies

Just as the furor surrounding Martin Scorsese’s comments on Marvel movies finally started to die down, another legendary director has jumped in to pour gasoline on the fire. Francis Ford Coppola, the man behind undisputed classics like The Godfather, The Conversation and Apocalypse Now, recently went one step further than Scorsese and flat-out labeled the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s output as despicable.

Coppola’s criticism comes from the same place as Scorsese’s, with the filmmaker chastising the lack of enlightenment and inspiration that he finds lacking in the MCU. However, he’s also forgetting that the franchise is beloved by millions of fans around the world, many of whom have deep emotional attachments to the characters found in the studio’s work.

In the wake of his outburst, fans have taken to social media to let their feelings known, with many of them sharing the same sentiments echoed by the likes of Kevin Smith, that the 76 year-old Scorsese and 80 year-old Coppola’s feelings are a generational thing, and that the two elder statesmen of Hollywood simply don’t understand or appreciate the popularity of the MCU.

Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola watching Marvel movies pic.twitter.com/2tqEzRHKCx — Francisco Pedro (@fpedro1988) October 20, 2019

in today’s news renowned filmmaker and boomer francis ford coppola stands on a hill and yells at cloud about his hate for marvel movies. “i will personally strangle robert downey jr” he says. most people passing by don’t care, though one witness threw a rock at him, which he ate. — elver galarga (@josueisbaby) October 20, 2019

Francis Ford Coppola opening wikipedia & furiously squinting at the word synthezoid, becoming absolutely furious. — ⚰Dum Dum Dakotan⚰ (@_SalonQuality) October 20, 2019

Francis Ford Coppola calling out anything as canned or over the top is absurd considering that guy is Nic Cage's uncle. — Rich (@shamtown) October 20, 2019

Francis ford Coppola hasn't made a relevant movie in 40yrs, he can sit down — Princess G (@PrincessG2017) October 20, 2019

So Francis Ford Coppola is siding with all the jealous directors that want to trash #Marvel movies. Envious much? Let's do something, I'll ban in my household the Scorcese. Cameron and Coppola's films and I'll convince my friends to do the same. Jerks! pic.twitter.com/thsMMmzATJ — Lily (@Lily_Rosse7) October 20, 2019

While it can’t be argued that Francis Ford Coppola is a legend of the industry, having helmed so many classic movies, his recent track record is far from perfect. The director hasn’t made a hit movie since his adaptation of Dracula all the way back in 1992, and his last project to receive anything approaching universal acclaim was The Rainmaker in 1997. Launching such vocal criticism on the biggest and most popular franchise in the business is one thing, but calling them despicable is just one step away from ‘Old Man Yells at Cloud’ territory.