Home / movies

DC Fans Freaking Out Over Batman/Joker Crossover In Morbius Trailer

By 1 hour ago
x

The first trailer for Morbius arrived yesterday and the internet sort of exploded with the revelation of who was turning up in the movie. The final scene of the first look at Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff featured a surprise cameo from Michael Keaton, reprising his role as Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. 

The short clip sees Morbius, presumably on the run from the law, passing Adrian Toomes in an alleyway. “Michael Morbius,” says Keaton’s familiar voice, before he’s revealed in the flesh. “Got tired of the whole good guy thing, huh? What’s up, Doc?”

This cameo is significant in so many ways, from confirming that Sony’s universe is one and the same as the MCU to potentially setting up the formation of the Sinister Six in a future movie. Here’s one you might have overlooked, though: it unites Batman and the Joker. Keaton, of course, played Batman for Tim Burton in 1989 and 1992 while Morbius star Jared Leto was the Clown Prince of Crime in Suicide Squad. It’s a DC crossover, but in a Marvel movie! And once fans picked up on this, they couldn’t stop tweeting about it.

For some people, it took a while for Two-Face’s penny to drop.

Enemies reunited.

It’s even funnier given Michael Morbius’ similarities to Batman.

An alternate reading of the plot of Morbius. 

We’re now living in Bizarro World, people!

Morbius Trailer Screenshots
1 of 27
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Breaking news: Morbius is secretly a DC movie.

As a great man once (almost) said…

Remember, Leto never actually came face to face with Ben Affleck’s Batman in the DCEU, but at least now he’s met the Dark Knight in the form of Keaton. Thanks for ticking that box, Morbius!

Of course, Vulture might not be the only other iconic Spidey villain in the film, as fans are theorizing that Jared Harris is playing Doctor Octopus, too. We’ll find out the truth though when Morbius reaches cinemas on July 31st.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...