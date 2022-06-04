Fans roast Netflix’s new action movie to a crisp, including Chris Hemsworth’s cameo

Netflix’s original action movies are always guaranteed to do decent numbers in their first weekends, because it’s the ideal time for subscribers to kick back, relax, and watch some old fashioned running and gunning without having to engage their brains. Interceptor brings the bullets this week, but the B-tier genre flick is being burned to the ground online.

Elsa Pataky headlines as Captain J.J. Collins, a decorated military officer sent to a remote missile interception station in the middle of the ocean. Almost as soon as she arrives, though, a band of rogue mercenaries and terrorists stage an attack on the installation, forcing her to single-handedly fight back in an effort to save both the day, and the entire United States.

Interceptor is like something pulled straight out of the 1990s bargain bin, for better or worse. Pataky acquits herself well in the ass-kicking department (complete with the obligatory white vest), but her performance is a little lacking. In fact, all of the acting is subpar, while it’s all incredibly formulaic.

Of course, the actress is married to a certain Chris Hemsworth, who not only executive produced the film, but dropped by for a surprise cameo appearance. As you can see from the reactions below, even a guest spot from the A-list superstar hasn’t been enough to turn the tide of apathy.

I'm watching the new awful Netflix movie #Interceptor and noticed this guy around the 40-minute mark. Is this Chris Hemsworth, or am I going crazy? pic.twitter.com/kvrli9XBuJ — Cole Groth (@cole_groth) June 4, 2022

Last night I watched Interceptor which was hilariously bad, but it was extremely cute seeing Chris Hemsworth's cameo cheering on his wife. pic.twitter.com/vuIMPjNZrl — Alex Steacy (@alexsteacy) June 3, 2022

Have a Aussie film you want produced?No matter how cliche your story, regardless of your utter lack of talent as a Director & despite a terrible cast, you too can get it made!Just add Chris Hemsworth as your Exec Producer.#Interceptor possibly the worst Aussie film ever produced. — josef (@josefbrown_) June 4, 2022

Interceptor, the directorial debut of novelist Matthew Reilly starring Elsa Pataky (wife of Chris Hemsworth) on Netflix is…terrible.

Tonally muddled, narratively weak, bad action and feels like someone tried to poorly mix a 90's Die Hard knock-off with a super dark thriller — TyroneBruinsmaFilms (Commissions Open) (@TBruinsmaFilms) June 4, 2022

Damn, the new @netflix movie, #Interceptor is worse than I could ever imagined. It's cheap as fuck, dumb and directed like an episode of the season 7 of Arrow. And yeah the Chris Hemsworth cameo is cringe. pic.twitter.com/vSSJxvrna1 — Alex [Beebo Loves You] Bones (@Alexander_R) June 3, 2022

I'm thinking about what Chris Hemsworth was doing in the Interceptor. — X A V I E R (@KanuXVI) June 4, 2022

PLEASE THE CHRIS HEMSWORTH CAMEO IN INTERCEPTOR LMAO — karis ☂︎ kenobi era (@yyelenas) June 4, 2022

Elsa Pataky showing up her husband Chris Hemsworth, who has a couple of funny but totally unnecessary cameos. #INTERCEPTOR and EXTRACTION could exist in the same movie universe because they're definitely of the same tone. https://t.co/XUYjomUMBd — Travis Hopson (@punchycritic) June 3, 2022

Reinforcing the point made in the opening paragraph, Interceptor is currently the number one title on Netflix’s global charts, so the fact a lot of people hated the middling shoot ’em up hasn’t dissuaded subscribers in the slightest from checking it out.