Fans roast Netflix’s new action movie to a crisp, including Chris Hemsworth’s cameo
Netflix’s original action movies are always guaranteed to do decent numbers in their first weekends, because it’s the ideal time for subscribers to kick back, relax, and watch some old fashioned running and gunning without having to engage their brains. Interceptor brings the bullets this week, but the B-tier genre flick is being burned to the ground online.
Elsa Pataky headlines as Captain J.J. Collins, a decorated military officer sent to a remote missile interception station in the middle of the ocean. Almost as soon as she arrives, though, a band of rogue mercenaries and terrorists stage an attack on the installation, forcing her to single-handedly fight back in an effort to save both the day, and the entire United States.
Interceptor is like something pulled straight out of the 1990s bargain bin, for better or worse. Pataky acquits herself well in the ass-kicking department (complete with the obligatory white vest), but her performance is a little lacking. In fact, all of the acting is subpar, while it’s all incredibly formulaic.
Of course, the actress is married to a certain Chris Hemsworth, who not only executive produced the film, but dropped by for a surprise cameo appearance. As you can see from the reactions below, even a guest spot from the A-list superstar hasn’t been enough to turn the tide of apathy.
Reinforcing the point made in the opening paragraph, Interceptor is currently the number one title on Netflix’s global charts, so the fact a lot of people hated the middling shoot ’em up hasn’t dissuaded subscribers in the slightest from checking it out.