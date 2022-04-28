Adam Sandler’s Bobby Boucher Is #1 in Fictional Football Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, and it’s hard for some people to concentrate on anything that’s not football-related today. Coinciding with the event, a fictional draft has become the topic of conversation on social media.
One name that any true football fan has at the top of their fictional draft list is Bobby Boucher. In fact, when you think about football legends and names that stand out within the sport, a few immediately come to mind: Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Mike Singletary, Michael Oher, Ray Lewis, Tom Brady, and Lamar Jackson. Alongside real-life sports stars, you might think of the infamous Bobby Boucher himself.
Adam Sandler brought Boucher to life in The Waterboy, where Boucher started as the water boy for the University of Louisiana Mud Dogs, a team that loses more than they win and is often the laughing stock of any conversation. Boucher himself is no stranger to ridicule, but he tackles the quarterback during an afternoon practice when it becomes too much.
From there, the rest is history. So as social media is abuzz with fictional draft stats and players they’d pick, Boucher is a must-have.
He went from adoring the sport from the sidelines to leading his losing team to victory and nabbing the girl of his dreams. Boucher is the clear winner.
People are really thinking hard about this, and it makes a lot of sense to pick Boucher as your number one — or to have him in the top three at the very least.
Boucher’s performance at the Bourbon Bowl set it in stone for this football fan.
The intimidation factor alone makes Boucher a lead.
Any draft, any day — it’s Boucher.
If you’re creating your own fictional draft today, don’t forget the quote from the legend himself that lit the fire. ”Well I like school… and I like football… and I’m gonna keep doin’ ’em both because they make me feel good.”
You can catch the NFL Draft tonight on ESPN, ABC, and several streaming services after revisiting The Waterboy on Hulu.