Adam Sandler’s Bobby Boucher Is #1 in Fictional Football Draft

Honestly, who wouldn’t have Bobby Boucher as their #1 in any football draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, and it’s hard for some people to concentrate on anything that’s not football-related today. Coinciding with the event, a fictional draft has become the topic of conversation on social media.

One name that any true football fan has at the top of their fictional draft list is Bobby Boucher. In fact, when you think about football legends and names that stand out within the sport, a few immediately come to mind: Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Mike Singletary, Michael Oher, Ray Lewis, Tom Brady, and Lamar Jackson. Alongside real-life sports stars, you might think of the infamous Bobby Boucher himself.

If you don’t have Bobby Boucher at 1, do not speak to me https://t.co/dATLUXY0Lj — Nick Olden (@MrCrohns) April 28, 2022

Adam Sandler brought Boucher to life in The Waterboy, where Boucher started as the water boy for the University of Louisiana Mud Dogs, a team that loses more than they win and is often the laughing stock of any conversation. Boucher himself is no stranger to ridicule, but he tackles the quarterback during an afternoon practice when it becomes too much.

From there, the rest is history. So as social media is abuzz with fictional draft stats and players they’d pick, Boucher is a must-have.

If I have a top five draft pick, I’m drafting Bobby Boucher no matter what. Bro is a generational player.

pic.twitter.com/HlZb51dihy — I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) April 28, 2022

He went from adoring the sport from the sidelines to leading his losing team to victory and nabbing the girl of his dreams. Boucher is the clear winner.

The clear answer is Bobby Boucher pic.twitter.com/FyU47fEomC — Zach Twohey (@zachtwohey) April 28, 2022

People are really thinking hard about this, and it makes a lot of sense to pick Boucher as your number one — or to have him in the top three at the very least.

Been in class of 2023 eval mode, so I really thought this through



1. Bobby Boucher – physical Swiss Army knife. Great teammate (as long as you don’t make fun of him)



2. Megget – Crazy athletic, big playmaking ability



3. Shane Falco – tough, loyal, loves his OL, “arm talent” https://t.co/lyivNd0JVP — Jon Smith (@Coach_SmithTMU) April 28, 2022

Boucher’s performance at the Bourbon Bowl set it in stone for this football fan.

There has been and never will be a more dominant performance than Bobby Boucher at the Bourbon bowl. Waterboy goes #1 overall and I trade up for a hopefully healthy and rejuvenated Boobie Miles. If he isn’t available I’ll take Megget under the condition that he must wear shoes. https://t.co/lqw9K7rF8F — Harristotle (@That_Guy_Harris) April 28, 2022

The intimidation factor alone makes Boucher a lead.

Bobby Boucher forced the opponents offense to only take kneels. No other player is that intimidating. — Jeremy Gottsch (@JayGotcha_11) April 28, 2022

Any draft, any day — it’s Boucher.

Bobby Boucher, for what he did in the bourbon bowl alone is the #1 pick in any draft https://t.co/2cPfkVuNej — Bryan® (@LifeOfBryan56) April 28, 2022

If you’re creating your own fictional draft today, don’t forget the quote from the legend himself that lit the fire. ”Well I like school… and I like football… and I’m gonna keep doin’ ’em both because they make me feel good.”

You can catch the NFL Draft tonight on ESPN, ABC, and several streaming services after revisiting The Waterboy on Hulu.