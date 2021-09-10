Fans Speculate On Movie Premiere Dates After Marvel Studios Updates Release Schedule
Fans are always excited to get more news about the next movie to come from Marvel Studios but this time they’ve decided to keep things vague. We already knew three movies would be coming on July 28, 2023, October 6, 2023, and November 3, 2023. Now it seems we have a few more to add to the list.
Marvel Studios has added February 16, 2024, May 3, 2024, July 26, 2024, and November 8, 2024 to their release schedule but has no movies connected to the releases just yet. But with Kevin Fiege already saying that Deadpool 3 has a release window, fans are beginning to speculate where it and other Marvel films may fall on the schedule.
Will any of these fans guess right? Only time will tell. Currently, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently available to see in theaters, while Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home will November 5th and December 17th respectively.