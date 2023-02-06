Fans spot an overlooked introduction in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was an emotional film for all those involved in its making, as well as audiences. Serving as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the sequel dealt with grief and moving forwards and it ended with the fitting introduction of T’Challa’s son. Now, eagle-eyed fans have spotted that he makes an appearance a little earlier than we recalled.

In the mid-credits scene, Shuri comes to terms with her grief, the loss of both her brother and then her mother had eaten away at her for the majority of the story. She takes her ceremonial funeral robes to the beach in Haiti to burn them as her mother had done before, to allow herself to finally move on from the past and all that had trapped her there.

It is here that she learns that, though her brother may be gone, he truly does live on in his and Nakia’s son Toussaint, who was conceived before the blip happened. Toussaint’s Wakandan name was T’Challa, a fitting end to allow the character to live on. We also find out, thankfully, that Ramonda had indeed known of her grandchild and had not passed away before meeting him.

Now that the sequel is available on streaming, fans have been able to watch again with more knowledge and have discovered we had actually seen him earlier than we recalled.

When a desperate Ramonda seeks out Nakia to locate a missing Shuri, she visits her in person at her school in Haiti. It is here that she is first greeted by three children, two girls, and a boy. It is this boy who is later revealed to be Toussaint.

Because of this, fans are wondering when exactly Ramonda was told about his existence and whether or not she gave anything away that we simply missed because we did not know.

Angela Bassett as Ramonda gives nothing away during the scene.

For most people, it took a second watch to catch this particular Easter egg.

Many were confused as to whether Ramonda knew at his point or not, but it would appear that she had know about her grandchild for some time.

One fan thinks that we are not only introduced to a king in waiting but to two Dora Milaje.

This fan would love a future call back to this very moment.

So yes, Toussaint was hidden in plain sight and the audience was left completely unaware of his significance during the first viewing. Perhaps with more views, more Easter Eggs will make themselves known, and now that it is streaming on Disney Plus you can go back and watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as many times as you wish.