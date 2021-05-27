MCU Fans Spot Second Captain America Easter Egg In Eternals Trailer

Earlier this week we finally got the debut trailer for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. The conceit is that the titular heroes have been on Earth for millennia and are subtly guiding humanity’s development, but prefer a hands-off approach. The trailer showcases their influence, showing them meeting primitive hunter-gatherers and teaching them architecture, agriculture, and religion.

But though the Eternals have successfully kept themselves hidden from the MCU’s heroes and villains, they’re clearly big fans of them. In the final scene the heroes debate who should lead the Avengers now that Tony Stark and Steve Rogers aren’t around and fans already spotted a suspiciously Steve Rogers-style shield in a fight scene with Sersi.

Fans have now picked over every frame of the trailer and spotted that this isn’t the only significant shield in it. At 1:30 we see Lia McHugh’s Sprite celebrating something inside Kingo’s private jet. It’s a very quick shot, but look carefully and you’ll see something familiar nestled behind the cocktail bar to the right: Steve Rogers’ original USO shield. This heater-shaped shield was just a prop, but Rogers took it into battle against HYDRA where it was quickly damaged. Soon after, Rogers was given his indestructible vibranium shield by Howard Stark and an icon was born.

Until now the fate of that first shield was unknown. Kingo owning it hints that he has a lot of respect for Steve Rogers, which would make sense if the Eternals are trying to push mankind to be the best we can be. After all, what better example of scientific achievement, bravery, and kindness is there than Steve Rogers?

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Eternals are received by the MCU at large and I’m sure some of them will be popping up in other movies between now and Eternals 2. but even if they save the world they might have some difficult questions to answer as to why they didn’t intervene to stop Thanos back in Infinity War…

Eternals will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.