Fans suggest found footage as the MCU’s next genre, and excellent points are being made
One of Kevin Feige’s favored soundbites regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to say that each new project is deliberately designed and executed to scratch a new genre off the list, with half-hour legal comedy She-Hulk: Attorney at Law the latest example, one that comes complete with fourth wall-breaking.
At the end of the day, the franchise deals exclusively in comic book adaptations, and many detractors have voiced their issues with Feige’s desire to constantly expand the MCU’s horizons as a result, but he’s not wrong. In Phase Four alone we’ve seen wacky space rom-com Thor: Love and Thunder, espionage-driven prequel Black Widow, fantasy martial arts actioner Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the mind-bending Loki to name but a few, but Redditors have come up with a potentially excellent idea.
Taking the words of the company’s chief creative officer to heart, Marvel supporters have suggested found footage as a potential storytelling avenue, and some delicious ideas are being put forth in the comments.
One of the most popular pitches is to reinvent Man-Thing, which would be fitting when Feige was a surprisingly staunch supporter of the forgotten 2005 TV movie. A comedic series of skits following Deadpool also gets plenty of support, as does the notion of Don Cheadle’s War Machine embarking on a COPS-style escapade to apprehend as many criminals as possible with a camera crew in tow.
If you’re a fan of a good pun, then don’t worry; The Scarlet Witch Project is mentioned, too, so pretty much all bases have been covered by the conversation.