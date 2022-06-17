Marvel fans are at the edge of their seats as movie banners for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been spotted in a local cinema. Does this mean that we will get the trailer for Black Panther 2 anytime soon?

The banners were spotted by Twitter user @StanOfficial who filmed the banner being moved by cinema staff. According to the video, nothing much was displayed on it, and only had the text “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In theaters November 11″. According to the Twitter user, the banner was spotted at Cinemark, California.

The video circulated both on Twitter and Reddit, which caused fans to be excited. Some began to predict that a trailer will come out during Thor: Love and Thunder and the upcoming Disney Expo in September.

Maybe a teaser trailer attached to Thor Love and Thunder? — Roll1992 (@Roll19921) June 16, 2022

THE TRAILER IS COMING THE FIRST WEEK OF JULY WATCH! — 😬 tehe (@re_latab_le) June 16, 2022

However, not everyone is that xcited as some became skeptical about these ‘leaks’. Some questioned the quality of the video and wondered if this was intentional.

So far, a short preview of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has only been shown to the public at CinemaCon. Fans have also been wondering who will lead the film as it’s already common knowledge that the role of T’challa won’t be recast. Earlier this month, Disney and Marvel had to dispel rumors after ample speculation about a teaser’s potential release circulated online.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.