No, we’re not getting a ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer this week

Disney dispel rumors as speculation increased on social media on the possible trailer release date for the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The rumor first spread on Twitter, where TheOneRing account claimed that the Black Panther 2 trailer will drop during the NBA finals on Friday. They also claimed that Disney staff were split on the release dates, with the corporation supposedly thinking about launching the trailer at San Diego Comic-Con instead.

TRAILER WATCH: Black Panther 2 to debut first trailer during Friday's NBA finals game, which means LOTR most likely will not appear.



Staff here is split whether Game 5, or they hold it for SDCC. — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) June 8, 2022

According to CNBC, the first Black Panther trailer was released back in 2017 during NBA Finals, eight months before it came out in theaters. Another thing to note is that the official teaser for Thor Love and Thunder was shown three months before the film’s official release date. And since Black Panther 2‘s theatrical release is fast approaching, fans began to speculate that the trailer will have a similar release drop.

I wonder if the first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer is going to drop in the next two weeks… The original BP teaser dropped during the NBA Finals, so Marvel could do the same thing and have the trailer out 4-5 months before the movie’s release & a few weeks before Thor 4 — Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) June 3, 2022

marvel better not release the black panther 2 trailer super late like thor and spider-man — z (@civiIswar) June 8, 2022

However, Disney President of Marketing Asad Ayaz reached out on Twitter to debunk the news, saying there is no timeframe on when the trailer will be released and that the speculation was “inaccurate”.

Inaccurate — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) June 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the 2018 film Black Panther. The film is said to be a tribute to Chadwick Bozeman who played T’challa in the film and there is speculation that the role may be recast or the mask will be passed down to an existing character.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters on November 11.