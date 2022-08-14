Fans try to settle on the MCU’s worst-ever storyline, end up savaging the Hulk instead

No franchise has or ever will boast a 100 percent success rate, but surely everyone except Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola would agree that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has an excellent track record for a series that numbers 29 films and a handful of Disney Plus shows.

However, there have been some right stinkers dotted throughout the Infinity Saga and latterly its multiversal successor, but that’s not what captured the imagination and attention of the fandom in this instance. Instead, a debate aiming to settle on the single worst storyline or subplot in MCU history instead came to the conclusion that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk has been involved in more than any of his superpowered peers, which is a concern in itself.

World War Hulk Fan Poster Imagines Mark Ruffalo's Solo MCU Debut 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Virtually all of the most popular, top-voted, or well-liked replies either involve the other guy’s refusal to come out an lend a hand during Avengers: Infinity War, the off-putting and thankfully short-lived romance angle he shared with Black Widow in Age of Ultron, spending years showcasing Hulk and Banner as two separate entities before waving it away with an expositional monologue in Endgame, and so on and so forth.

To be fair, Steve Rogers’ and Sharon Carter’s ill-advised flirtation does get deservedly thrown under the bus, but it’s nonetheless just as fascinating as it curious to see fans share their frustrations at just how many second-rate stories the gamma-radiated colossus has been a part of.

Looking at the conversation, maybe it’s for the best Universal won’t let go of the rights and allow Marvel Studios to make a solo movie.