Fans unsure how to feel about new Indiana Jones series rumors
Because we all wanted it, there’s a potential new Disney Plus show on the way centered around the Indiana Jones franchise.
Variety is reporting that employees of both Disney and Lucasfilm (which Disney bought for $4 billion back in 2012) have been meeting about how to set up a streaming series, and what that would look like.
Everything else is unknown, meaning the show could be a prequel or even a spinoff with a different character. There is a movie in development, so there’s always the chance that it could be tied to that.
Fans are sort of confused by this new venture, with some excited and others not so much. There were also some pretty good jokes:
A lot of people seemed to think it was going to be a show based on Indy when he was young, although there already was a show called The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles back in the early ’90s.
Someone else brought up how Disney should’ve learned its lesson with the disaster that was Solo.
What if it was animated? Actually not a bad idea.
Just make Indy do what he does best.
But don’t mess it up!
Some Harry Potter vibes.
The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones movies is scheduled for release on June 30, 2023.