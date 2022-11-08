Fans unsure how to feel about new Indiana Jones series rumors

Because we all wanted it, there’s a potential new Disney Plus show on the way centered around the Indiana Jones franchise.

Variety is reporting that employees of both Disney and Lucasfilm (which Disney bought for $4 billion back in 2012) have been meeting about how to set up a streaming series, and what that would look like.

Everything else is unknown, meaning the show could be a prequel or even a spinoff with a different character. There is a movie in development, so there’s always the chance that it could be tied to that.

Fans are sort of confused by this new venture, with some excited and others not so much. There were also some pretty good jokes:

As long as we don't find out that the next Indiana Jones is: Indiana Jones and the Fountain of Youth lol 🙂



Otherwise I think we know where it is going 😂 pic.twitter.com/mEh0lBbKAa — Joshua Selig (@selig_joshua) November 8, 2022

They've already made the perfect indiana Jones TV series, why is Disney bothering pic.twitter.com/NZn7uCdBqz — Kruddler (@JoeCuciniello) November 8, 2022

INDIANA JONES DISNEY+ SERIES IN DEVELOPMENT???pic.twitter.com/PbaoFL8Nid — marisa (@marisaonfilm) November 8, 2022

A lot of people seemed to think it was going to be a show based on Indy when he was young, although there already was a show called The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles back in the early ’90s.

Young Indiana Jones adventures I bet https://t.co/wjAJsqEtpO — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) November 8, 2022

Huh. There’s real opportunity here but need to see what it’ll be beyond it just being thought about. Young Indiana Jones Chronicles vol 2 would be great. https://t.co/j6tk393nYE — Da7e Gonzales (@Da7e) November 8, 2022

Someone else brought up how Disney should’ve learned its lesson with the disaster that was Solo.

Did they not learn their lesson from Solo? Like I know they’ve already had a Young Indiana Jones show, but cmon. Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones. No one else. https://t.co/9Zv9KlvKEU — Mike Lox (@mike_lox) November 8, 2022

What if it was animated? Actually not a bad idea.

An Indiana Jones animated series on the same budget as clone wars season 7 would slap so hard – you could even have multi episode arc format from clone wars to have longer format storytelling on different artifacts/locations. shit writes itself pic.twitter.com/aNeM6m3xo0 — Xander Williams (@xanderrwilliams) November 8, 2022

how have we not gotten an indiana jones animated series… pic.twitter.com/L4xYunJItz — javi 🍂 (@1610SPlDEY) November 6, 2022

It better be animated AND have Indiana Jones as the main character https://t.co/jUnMMvjIkH — sheik!! (@unichronicles) November 8, 2022

Just make Indy do what he does best.

10-12 episodes of literally anyone punching some nazis, please and thank youhttps://t.co/oAyRhfEaKK — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) November 8, 2022

But don’t mess it up!

i’m very protective of indiana jones. don’t f*ck up!!! https://t.co/YPkTjRr5hZ — peanut (@REYSKYGOAT) November 8, 2022

Some Harry Potter vibes.

Indiana Jones and the rushed plot https://t.co/7bLc3FgXUf — Dark Russ Brandon (@FrackingSabres) November 8, 2022

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones movies is scheduled for release on June 30, 2023.