Fans upset by George Reeves’ cameo in ‘The Flash’ should cleanse their palates with this wholesome ‘I Love Lucy’ appearance

The Flash is finally available on video-on-demand, and it’s perhaps appropriate, if unfortunate, that the big screen outing of the fastest man alive managed to land on VOD in the blink of an eye; such are the continued box office woes of films associated with the DC Extended Universe, the notoriously controversial Ezra Miller, and CGI that leaves a lot to be desired.

Though, now that The Flash has made its way to a wider audience, it’s clear as day that the film’s greatest offense was all of those deep fake resurrections of such figures as Christopher Reeve and George Reeves for the sake of some multiversal fan service.

But service it was not, with more than a few newly-christened Flash viewers lambasting the film for Reeves’ inclusion in particular, with the late actor’s forced faux-cameo sticking out sorely in the puddle of sticky ethics that the scene in question created.

We just saw how The Flash used George Reeves likeness for a cameo. He definitely did not consent to that https://t.co/8kIFXFLUIN — One of One (@naptural_mae) July 15, 2023

resurrecting dead actors for cheap fanservice, including George Reeves who possibly killed himself because he couldnt get away from the role of superman. — August Cornelia (@cornelia_august) July 17, 2023

George Reeves probably killed himself because he felt typecast. This felt ghoulish instead of fun. https://t.co/Ilwc4AXmtE — Comic Tropes (@CTropes) July 18, 2023

But while it’s arguably impossible to ignore the damage Reeves’ turn as the Man of Steel had done to him, up to and including his infamous death, there’s no question that he brought great joy to several generations of Superman fans. In light of “George Reeves” and “cameo” now sparking a rather off-putting reminder, it might do us good to remember Reeves’ Superman cameo that we can actually all get behind.

Back in 1957, Reeves brought his eponymous Adventures with Superman character over to an episode of I Love Lucy, and as evidenced by the razor-sharp punchline he delivers at the end of the above clip, it’s clear that overwhelmingly positive Superman cameos from Reeves are out there; it’s just imperative that we look beyond The Flash if we wish to find them.