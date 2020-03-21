Venom 2 Fans Think The First Trailer Is Coming Soon

Venom was something of a surprise smash hit for Sony when it was released in 2018. Sure, the studio were confident that a solo outing for one of the most famous anti-heroes in comic book history would do decent numbers, but nobody in the boardroom was expecting it to come anywhere close to earning $850 million at the box office.

The success of the first installment only accelerated the studio’s plans to build a Marvel universe of their own though, with the first trailer for Morbius featuring some surprising ties to Spider-Man: Homecoming that also seemed to be laying the foundations for the formation of the Sinister Six, presumably to do battle with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker at some point down the line, as per the reported terms of the new agreement with Marvel Studios.

Venom 2 is set to land in October with Andy Serkis replacing Ruben Fleischer behind the camera, and while the first installment does have a solid fanbase, the general consensus was that there wasn’t really much to recommend about Venom besides Tom Hardy’s bizarrely compelling performance in the lead role.

Venom 2 Set Photos Offer Best Look Yet At Cletus Kasady's New Haircut 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s been plenty of set photos hitting the web in recent months for the sequel though, which thankfully revealed that Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady is sporting a much better wig this time around, but there hasn’t been any indication on when we’ll get to see some official footage. However, some online sleuths have done their detective work and they seem confident that the first teaser for Venom 2 will be arriving soon.

An industrious Reddit user pointed out that the first Venom trailer was released almost eight months before the movie came out, and we’re now less than seven months out from Venom 2. Not only that, but the user also highlighted that the first Morbius footage dropped 200 days before the scheduled release date, and tomorrow marks the same milestone for the symbiotic sequel.

Whether it turns out to be true or not, Sony could do worse than release the first trailer for Venom 2 right about now to generate some much-needed buzz, especially during a time when a lot of people are stuck at home self-isolating with little else to do. But we’ll ultimately have to wait and see if the studio decides to treat us.