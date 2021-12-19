Fans want Black Cat in the next ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy

Despite being one of the most popular recurring supporting players in the Spider-Man mythology, Felicia Hardy and her alter ego Black Cat have yet to make their presence felt in live-action, but it’s not for a lack of trying on Sony’s part.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 cast Anne Hathaway in the role before the project was ultimately abandoned, while Rogue One‘s Felicity Jones was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with an eye to expanding her contributions in the planned third and fourth installments, which didn’t materialize either.

Silver & Black entered development as a feature film in early 2017, before being refitted as two standalone movies for both of the title characters. However, those plans were also dropped in favor of a TV series, which we haven’t heard a peep out of since early last year.

If anyone can get Black Cat onto the big screen, it’s Marvel Studios, and the fan favorite has been trending after being named as the ideal candidate to cross paths with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in his next solo trilogy.

Need her as black cat it’s so srs pic.twitter.com/tstH0BR8z3 — Kara🏂 | saw nwh (@uncannymagik) December 18, 2021

Black Cat trending because people want her in the next Spider-Man film is a massive W — Lunwi (@Lunwi88) December 19, 2021

sooner or later they're gonna have to introduce felicia hardy aka black cat to the mcu pic.twitter.com/X5lP4VtpIW — bussy boy 💗 (@deputyjuyomi) December 19, 2021

mcu black cat meeting tom's peter pic.twitter.com/4BfN6EYGzI — . (@CINECOMICAL) December 19, 2021

i really want gwen but im also kinda rooting for Felicia/black cat to be one of the leads in the college trilogy cause we need a spiderman trilogy with a mysterious female fatale >>> https://t.co/UL5EZXbH7Q — Jay (@stuffnfilms) December 18, 2021

It feels like most Black Cat fans only like her cuz she has big tits and flirts a lot. Most of what they talk about is how hot she is. pic.twitter.com/g5UUUUtXWx — Shin #AlanWake2Sweep (@PE_Shill) December 19, 2021

Things I want in the college trilogy:

– Daredevil team up where Spidey & Daredevil fight Kingpin (this could also be done in a Daredevil Disney+ show)

– Black Cat

– Kraven the Hunter

– Peter getting the symbiote (this could also be done in Venom 3 if it's a crossover) — Wesley loved NWH (@iamtheknight92) December 18, 2021

Do you see my vision? Sydney Sweeney as black cat would eat pic.twitter.com/Ye1z7cdcEM — llSincere Del Rey³⁰ll Storm's Defense Attorney (@missroguelebeau) December 19, 2021

With Peter heading off to college, his next Spider-Man blockbuster will instantly differentiate itself from the Homecoming era, and given that Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios will be involved, we can bank on plenty of well-known faces dropping by for at least a cameo, if not much more.