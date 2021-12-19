Fans want Black Cat in the next ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy
Despite being one of the most popular recurring supporting players in the Spider-Man mythology, Felicia Hardy and her alter ego Black Cat have yet to make their presence felt in live-action, but it’s not for a lack of trying on Sony’s part.
Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 cast Anne Hathaway in the role before the project was ultimately abandoned, while Rogue One‘s Felicity Jones was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with an eye to expanding her contributions in the planned third and fourth installments, which didn’t materialize either.
Silver & Black entered development as a feature film in early 2017, before being refitted as two standalone movies for both of the title characters. However, those plans were also dropped in favor of a TV series, which we haven’t heard a peep out of since early last year.
If anyone can get Black Cat onto the big screen, it’s Marvel Studios, and the fan favorite has been trending after being named as the ideal candidate to cross paths with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in his next solo trilogy.
With Peter heading off to college, his next Spider-Man blockbuster will instantly differentiate itself from the Homecoming era, and given that Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios will be involved, we can bank on plenty of well-known faces dropping by for at least a cameo, if not much more.