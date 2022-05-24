Fans want Christian Bale to play this Sith Lord after ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The newest Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has arrived and fans are already sounding off about the reveal of the film’s antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher, played by former Batman Christian Bale. Of course, one cadre of fans is already planning Bale’s next role — as an antagonist in another MCU adjacent franchise not so far, far away.

Gorr is one of Thor’s most interesting and powerful enemies. In the Comics, Gorr seeks the death of all gods, whom he deems to be cruel and purposeless following the destruction of his family. He bears a powerful weapon, the Necrosword, carved from the skull of a Celestial, that can kill any god, including Asgardians.

via Marvel Studios

So, driven by vengeance? Likes to engage in swordplay? To the online Star Wars fandom, that sounds like Bale is already well into Sith Lord territory, so he might as well step across from Disney’s MCU franchise straight into its Star Wars properties. A Reddit user that goes by the tag u/BFHDESIGN has posted a bit of photoshopping wizardry that turns Gorr into a very good likeness of one of the main antagonists of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) video game franchise, Darth Malak.

The designer did a great job of rendering Malak’s distinctive collar armor and Bale, with his head shaved for his role of Gorr, is a pretty fair ringer for the video game baddie. At this point, there’s no plan to take the storylines of KOTOR into the live-action realm, but Disney Plus certainly hasn’t been shy about using crossovers in their current Star Wars streaming series. The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and, if the trailer can be trusted, Obi-Wan Kenobi, have all used characters out of Star Wars animated and comic book properties.

Of course, a live-action series set during the events of KOTOR would require a big leap back in the Star Wars timeline, as it’s set 3,956 years before the events of A New Hope. But maybe fans are hungry for a prequel or three. Fingers crossed.