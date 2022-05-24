The Thor: Love and Thunder hype train is now approaching full speed. Since that long-awaited trailer turned out to be worth the wait, we’ve seen posters, stills from the movie, and other promotional material that’s had MCU fans positively vibrating with excitement for the film’s July release.

Now, with a new trailer having just dropped, Marvel Studios has released a new poster showcasing the main characters. Check it out:

Chris Hemsworth is front and center looking very hunky with Stormbreaker, but Natalie Portman is right there alongside him showing off her slightly dizzying biceps (also Mjolnir). However, the really exciting thing about this poster is that it delivers a new look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

Gorr was entirely absent from the teaser trailer, but Marvel Studios unveiled him in style in the official trailer. Judging from the footage, he’s on a comics-accurate deicidal quest to kill every god he can find, having concluded they’re innately cruel and selfish. Though we only got a few brief snatches of dialogue Bale looks like he’s going to deliver the goods and provide one of the scariest villain’s Thor has ever faced.

Another especially interesting aspect is the Gorr appears to be so evil he drains the color from the film itself. Everything else about Thor: Love and Thunder is rendered in bright primary colors, but the fight scenes involving the God Butcher seem to take place in black and white. So, if nothing else, Taika Waititi is delivering the cinematic goods.

We have just over a month before Thor: Love and Thunder lands on July 8. If Marvel and Disney keep teasing us with fun stuff like this it’s going to be painful wait. Here’s hoping it lives up to the sky-high expectations.