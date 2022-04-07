Fans want Grant Gustin to replace Ezra Miller as the DCEU’s Flash

Following Ezra Miller‘s latest run of controversy, DC fans have called for the role of The Flash to be replaced within the DCEU, favoring Grant Gustin to take the role.

Miller’s future as Barry Allen seems uncertain, with an emergency meeting called by Warner Bros. reportedly culminating in all of Miller’s future projects being put on pause — including any involvement in the DC cinematic universe — following the star’s recent arrest in Hawaii.

In response, the DC fanbase is calling for Gustin to step in and take over the role going forward as DC’s movie universe continues to expand.

Probably a good time to mention this, Grant Gustin would’ve been a much better DCEU Flash. pic.twitter.com/B7lvVHuHHn — The One Above All  (@TOAA_Shill_) March 31, 2022

Give Grant Gustin his chance, man is an amazing Flash on the show he needs to be inducted in the cinematic universe https://t.co/SPS6r5mRIE — CHRIS (@DesignedByTitan) April 6, 2022

Grant gustin to Erza Miller and The flash movie#TheFlashmovie pic.twitter.com/zleGUJemZh — 𝙸𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚒🔔🦇 (@itachiistan1) April 6, 2022

give it to grant gustin please god that man is so good he deserves better than a show with a $5 budget https://t.co/yc4IFwfVx9 — isabeau (@GRIMVVICE) April 6, 2022

The best time to make Grant Gustin the DCEU Flash was years ago, the 2nd best time is now. https://t.co/hdWMYjxN1e — 93.5 Queef FM (@Queefyrobins) April 6, 2022

Just put Grant Gustin as The Flash in the movies. Becomes clearer and clearer after each drama with Ezra Miller.#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/3T6OAoxdPY — Pagey (@PagmystYT) April 6, 2022

On March 27, Miller was arrested at a bar in Hawaii for yelling at patrons, snatching a microphone from a woman doing karaoke, and lunging at a man playing darts.

While Miller was let out from jail on $500 bail, a couple did file for a restraining order against the star, claiming they allegedly threatened to burn them and stole personal belongings from the couple including a passport and wallet.

Outside of the incident in Hawaii, Miller’s career has been far from controversy-free. In 2020, footage emerged of them choking a woman in an Iceland bar.

It’s not yet clear whether we’ll ever see Miller return as The Flash, a role they’ve played since 2016, debuting in Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, Miller’s latest film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is set to arrive in theaters this week, marking the third instalment in the series.